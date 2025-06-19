Court allows 15-day detention of 2 police officers accused of shooting hawker

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 19 – A Nairobi Court has allowed a 15-day detention of two police officers accused of shooting an unarmed protester during Tuesday’s demonstrations as the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) concludes probe.

The officers Vincent Kiprono and Masinde Barasa who were produced before Senior Principal Magistrate Benmark Ekhubi adopted consent by the prosecution and defense without allowing arguments on the application seeking detention.

Prosecuting counsel Victor Owiti told the court that they agreed with the defense Lawyers Vincent Yegon and Abdulzhack that the officers be remanded for a period of 15 days instead of 21 days sought by IPOA.

The court, in adapting the consent, directed the matter be mentioned on July 3 to confirm the progress of the Investigations.

The officers are being investigated over the shooting a hawker who is currently admitted at Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) Intensive care unit.