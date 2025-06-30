Connect with us

Counties set to receive Ksh 415 Billion after Senate approval

This allocation reflects a 10 billion Shillings increase from the National Treasury’s earlier proposal of 405.1 billion Shillings, marking a 4.8 percent growth, following extensive deliberations by the Mediation Committee.

NAIROBI, Kenya Jun 30 – The Senate has unanimously passed the mediated version of the Division of Revenue Bill, paving the way for the disbursement of 415 billion Shillings to county governments as equitable share for the 2025/26 Financial Year.

The passage of the mediated Division of Revenue Bill brings counties closer to receiving funds for the upcoming fiscal year, but the debate in the House underlined the urgency of aligning financial allocations with measurable development outcomes.

The Bill now awaits assent by the President.

