COTU raises alarm over proposal to fund police posts using Affordable Housing Levy

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 3 – The Central Organization of Trade Unions (COTU) has raised concerns over proposed Affordable Housing Regulations which it says could open the door for the misappropriation of funds meant for housing Kenyan workers.

In a statement on Monday calling on President William Ruto’s intervention, COTU expressed concern over what it described as a “looming threat” of misusing the Affordable Housing Levy.

The proposed regulations, already passed by the National Assembly but awaiting ratification by the Attorney General, would allow housing levy funds to be directed toward projects such as police posts, health centres, fire stations, markets, and other social infrastructure.

While acknowledging the importance of such services, COTU said they fall outside the original intent of the levy — to provide affordable housing for Kenyan workers.

“These regulations will introduce a loophole that could see Members of Parliament channel housing levy funds into projects that fall outside the core mandate of providing decent and affordable housing,” COTU Secretary General Francis Atwoli said.

Public participation

COTU expressed particular outrage over the lack of public participation in drafting the regulations, pointing out that neither its representatives—who speak for 90 per cent of the levy’s contributors—nor any worker bodies were consulted.

“At no point were the Kenyan workers represented by COTU consulted during the drafting of these regulations,” the statement said.

“Without a doubt, no form of meaningful public participation was conducted before the regulations were adopted by Parliament.”

COTU said it supported the Affordable Housing Programme in good faith, believing workers would directly benefit through access to dignified housing.

However, the organization warned it would not support any diversion of funds from that primary goal.

The union called on President Ruto to intervene urgently and protect the purpose and integrity of the housing levy.

“We call upon the President to intervene decisively to protect the rights of workers and ensure that the Affordable Housing Fund is used solely and strictly for its intended purpose,” Atwoli said.