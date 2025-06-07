Connect with us

Aforadab

BOTTOM-UP

COTU-Kenya, Housing Ministry clash over diversion of Affordable Housing Levy to build markets

Housing Principal Secretary Charles Hinga claimed COTU-K was represented by Ernest Nadome, but Secretary General Francis Atwoli dismissed this, insisting Nadome lacked authority to speak for the Union.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Jun 7 – A row has erupted between the State Department of Housing and Central Organization of Trade Unions-Kenya, after the union denied being consulted on Affordable Housing Programme Regulations.

This follows President William Ruto’s remarks that the levy would also fund construction of police posts, clinics and markets in the new housing estates.

“COTU was represented in person in committees that formulated this Act and regulations. Even in 2018, the Act clearly said — houses, plus social and physical infrastructure that make settlements work,” said the PS

COTU has warned against misuse of the levy and urged the President to ensure it strictly funds affordable housing.

“At no point did the Executive Board of COTU, which is the legally mandated organ responsible for such decisions, sit to deliberate or resolve to support the said regulations,” Atwoli said, challenging PS Hinga to produce minutes or official communication showing COTU’s endorsement.

In the statement issued on June 6, 2025, Atwoli challenged Hinga to provide evidence of COTU’s involvement, asserting that Nadome did not have the authority to speak on behalf of the union.

“If indeed PS Hinga claims that COTU (K) was involved, we challenge him to produce ANY written resolutions, minutes, or official correspondence from COTU (K)’s Executive Board endorsing the drafting or content of the current regulations. If anything, we have NEVER received any communication from the Affordable Housing Board or from PS Hinga inviting COTU (K) to give their views on the regulations,” he affirmed.

