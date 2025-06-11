Connect with us

The Nairobi- Nakuru-Mau Summit road is part of the Northern Corridor and among the most important roads in the region, transporting most of the westbound cargo from the Port of Mombasa and the Capital Nairobi/FILE

Construction of Rironi-Mau Summit Road in August

President Ruto explained that the Rironi-Mau Summit Road would consist of four lanes from Rironi to Naivasha town as well as the Maai Mahiu-Naivasha road.

NAIROBI, Kenya Jun 11 -The long-overdue construction of the Rironi-Mau Summit Road will begin in August, President William Ruto has announced.

The President said design work and other technicalities for the project are almost complete before he breaks ground on it in two months time.

“We have agreed with the contractors to speed up the project and complete it by 2027. If not, they should have done a substantial portion of it by that time,” he said.

He made the remarks when he hosted a delegation of leaders from Nakuru County at State House, Nairobi, on Wednesday.

Present were Nakuru Governor Susan Kihika, Trade and Investments Cabinet Secretary Lee Kinyanjui and other leaders.

The road will then expand to six lanes from Naivasha town to Nakuru City in order to adequately handle the high volume of traffic on the route.

On the stalled Itare Dam project in Kuresoi North Constituency, President Ruto said the government has reached an agreement with the Italian Government to resume construction work by the end of the year.

“When complete, this dam will solve the persistent water shortages being faced by the people of Nakuru City,” he said.

On roads, President Ruto pointed out that the government has allocated Ksh2.5 billion to complete stalled projects in the county.

Further, he announced that KSh2.5 billion had been allocated to connect 21,000 households to power in the county under the Last Mile Electricity Connectivity Programme.

“We have agreed with contractors that they must complete them by this December so that we move to the next phase,” he said.

He also said the government is in the process of resolving a contractual dispute that has stalled the construction of Lanet Airport in Nakuru.

With the help of the military, President Ruto said the government will complete Afraha Stadium and build a new one at Olenguruone.

Others leaders who attended the meeting were Senator Tabitha Karanja, current and former MPs and MCAs.

