Commonwealth urges calm and restraint following chaotic June 25 protests

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 27 — Commonwealth Secretary General Shirley Botchwey has called for calm, restraint and respect for democratic rights following chaotic protests on Wedensday marking the first anniversary of the deadly June 25, 2024 demonstrations.

In a statement issued Thursday, Botchwey expressed deep concern over the unfolding events, noting the significance of the moment for many Kenyans still grieving the loss of lives during last year’s anti-finance bill protests.

“My thoughts are with the families of those who lost their lives and with all Kenyans,” she said.

“I implore all actors to uphold the rule of law and exercise their rights within constitutional limits.”

Botchwey underscored the Commonwealth’s commitment to its foundational principles, calling on demonstrators, security agencies, government institutions, and political leaders to act with “restraint, dignity and mutual respect.”

“The Commonwealth reiterates the importance of peace, democracy, the rule of law and the right to freedom of expression and peaceful assembly,” she added.

Amid widespread calls for transparency and accountability in the handling of the protests and security response, the Secretary General emphasized the critical role of the media, urging protection for press freedom during moments of national tension.

“A free and responsible media plays a vital role in strengthening democracy and ensuring accountability,” she said, reiterating the Commonwealth’s support for open dialogue and democratic resilience in Kenya.

Botchwey reaffirmed Kenya’s position as a “valued member of the Commonwealth family,” offering continued support in efforts to promote justice, responsive governance, and lasting peace.

The remarks come after rights groups reported at least sixteen deaths as security forces maintained a heavy presence in major urban areas, amid concerns over alleged crackdowns on peaceful demonstrators and curbs on media coverage.