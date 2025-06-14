CJ Koome urges inclusion of Judiciary in national ICT projects

KWALE, Kenya, Jun 14 – Chief Justice Martha Koome has called for the integration of the Judiciary into national ICT projects across government to mainstream justice into the digital transformation of the country.

Speaking at Msambweni Law Courts in Kwale County during the launch of the Local Area Network (LAN) connectivity project in 42 court stations across the country, the CJ emphasized the need for the Judiciary’s presence at the ICT policy and planning table to ensure that the digital transformation of the country includes justice as a central pillar.

She noted that justice, just like health, and education, is a public good and deserves equal inclusion in discussions and programmes that shape the future of digital Kenya.

The CJ explained that the launch of the project in 42 court stations marks the scaling up of the Judiciary’s digital transformation journey to enhance the delivery of justice by bridging the digital divide in underserved and marginalised areas of Kenya.

“This project goes far beyond the symbolic switching on of routers and cables. It represents the construction of a digital highway along which the wheels of justice will now move with greater speed, stability, and reach,” CJ Koome underscored.

She said the project was about connecting Kenyans to the courts more efficiently and ensuring that justice is not only done, but done in a manner that is accessible, timely and technology-enabled.

“In many of our court stations, particularly those located in remote regions, poor connectivity has long been a bottleneck to delivering efficient justice. While litigants and advocates could access strong mobile data networks, the courts themselves often operated on weak Wi-Fi connections.”

The CJ maintained that the project would ensure realization of a justice system that is inclusive, responsive and citizen-centered.

Justice Koome highlighted Article 48 of the Constitution that guarantees every person access to justice saying that in the digital age, that promise is increasingly fulfilled through technology.

“It is fulfilled when a witness in a remote village is able to testify via a secure video link without needing to travel for days; when an advocate in Nairobi can file pleadings for a matter in Msambweni without travelling all the way to Kwale county; when a judge, through our Case Tracking System, can retrieve a full case record instantly instead of rummaging through physical files,” she said.

She observed that LAN connectivity offers distinct advantages over the older reliance on Wi-Fi by providing higher speeds, greater reliability and enhanced security.

“They support the high-definition video streams required for virtual court sessions, ensure faster e-filing and case tracking, and facilitate the smooth operation of administrative functions. More importantly, they reflect a shift in approach, from temporary solutions to permanent, scalable infrastructure.”

CJ Koome reaffirmed the Judiciary’s commitment to maintaining the infrastructure responsibly, by allocating resources for its sustainability, and ensuring it delivers value to the Kenyan people.

“We will continue to digitize court processes and services, and to equip our judicial officers and staff with the skills needed to adapt to an increasingly digital operating environment. Technology must always be people-centered, and that principle will remain central in how we roll out and use these systems.”

She urged the Communications Authority to explore further phases of this collaboration, including: expanding LAN coverage to all our court stations in the country; developing a secure nation-wide Wide Area Network (WAN) for data sharing across courts; enhancing cyber-security measures for judicial data; and supporting digital skills training for judicial officers and administrative staff. These are all critical enablers of a justice system that works for every Kenyan.

Further, the Chief Justice pointed out that besides leveraging technology, the Judiciary was committed to promoting a multi-door approach for justice by providing multiple platforms for resolution of disputes beyond the conventional courtrooms.

Ministry of Information, Communications and the Digital Economy, Cabinet Secretary William Kabogo who also attended the function said that the Government remains steadfast in its commitment to expanding digital infrastructure to every part of Kenya, ensuring universal access to affordable and reliable Internet with a focus on women, youth, and persons with disabilities.

“The LAN project is a direct response to the call for equity in access to public services. By bridging the digital divide between urban and rural areas, we are narrowing the gap in justice delivery and fostering a more inclusive society,” CS Kabogo said.

Chief Registrar of the Judiciary Winfridah Mokaya who was speaking at the same event noted that the Judiciary of the future will not only be built with bricks and mortar, but also with technology, data, and, most importantly, public trust.

“Our job under the ‘Social Transformation through Access to Justice (STAJ)’ blueprint is to make sure that justice is not just about going to court, but about efficiency – getting fair, timely, and reliable service wherever you are,” CRJ Mokaya said.

The project, which is being undertaken in partnership with the Communications Authority of Kenya (CA) at a cost of Ksh250 million through the Universal Service Fund was deployed in 42 Law Courts across 28 Counties including Kirinyaga, Meru, Laikipia, Isiolo, Wajir, Garissa, Turkana, Bungoma, Nandi, Vihiga, Kakamega, Siaya, Kilifi, Mombasa, Kwale, Taita-Taveta, Makueni, Machakos, Marsabit, Baringo, Kitui, Embu, Tharaka-Nithi, Narok, Kisii, Migori, Bomet, and Nyamira.

The LAN project is part of broader efforts by the CA to integrate ICT across public service sectors, leveraging digital infrastructure to democratize justice delivery and promote accountability.