NATIONAL NEWS

City Hall moves to court to seek orders to auction clamped property

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 5 – The Nairobi County Government has now moved to court to seek permission to auction properties that have already been clamped and whose owners have refused to pay.

According to Finance County Executive Charles Kerich, a list of property that have been clamped has been compiled.

“This is the third week of the operation, and we are continuing with the crackdown. We have compiled a list of properties that have been clamped, and the owners are still unwilling to pay. We are now seeking court intervention to auction these properties to the highest bidders,” Kerich said.

“We cannot have just 20% of landowners in Nairobi paying land rates while the rest don’t—and everyone expects the same level of service.”

Kerich further revealed that City Hall is in talks with the Ministry of Lands to place caveats on the clamped properties, warning that landowners will face development and financial restrictions if they fail to comply.

“Once the Ministry of Lands confirms, the caveats will prevent property owners from developing, taking loans against, or selling the said land until their outstanding land rates are paid,” he added.

The Finance CEC emphasized that land rate collection is vital to the county’s ability to deliver essential services such as road construction, healthcare, and water provision.

“If everyone paid what they owe, we’d have enough money to fix roads, stock hospitals with medicine, and provide water to all estates. We need fairness from residents—and accountability from the county as well,” Kerich stated.

The crackdown will not be limited to the current financial year. Kerich affirmed that enforcement will continue indefinitely, stressing that enough time has already been given for compliance.

“This operation is ongoing. Even after June, court actions will continue. If you receive a court order, don’t panic—just comply. It’s about fairness and civic duty,” he concluded.

