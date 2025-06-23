Cherargei calls for deregistration of activist groups ‘fanning instability’

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 23 – Nandi Senator Samson Cherargei has called on the Non-Governmental Organizations Coordination Board to immediately deregister activist groups allegedly linked to the planning and financing of violent demonstrations across the country.

In a statement, Cherargei accused certain civil society organisations of fanning instability under the guise of activism, warning that such actions posed a serious threat to national security.

“The NGOs regulatory board must deregister the activist organizations that are fanning instability in the country through violent demonstrations in the country,“ he said.

He further stated that individuals involved in the alleged organization and funding of the upcoming Generation Z-led protests must be held personally accountable in the event of any loss of life, destruction of property, or disruption of peace.

He pointed out that some protestors were violating Article 37 of the Constitution of Kenya, which grants every citizen the right to peaceful and unarmed demonstrations.

Cherargei also cautioned that State House, being a protected area, is out of bounds for protesters and must not be targeted during demonstrations.

“State house is a protected area that’s a no-go zone for the demos as per the law,” he said

His remarks come as the country braces for countrywide protests on Wednesday to mark the 1-year anniversary of the youth-led anti-government protests which left at least 60 dead, according to data from the Kenya National Commission on Human Rights (KNCHR).

Opposition leaders and youth groups have vowed to return to the streets in honor of those who lost their lives during the 2024 demonstrations, which were sparked by the controversial Finance Bill 2024.

The Bill was later withdrawn by President William Ruto following nationwide pressure.

While the opposition has declared the day a symbolic holiday, the government has remained silent.

Police, through Nairobi Regional Commander George Seda, have only confirmed that security plans are in place to ensure the safety of demonstrators.

“We have the plan, and we shall be there to provide enough and good security to ensure every person who is going to participate and those not going to participate will be safe, for that matter,” said Seda.

The 2024 protests saw thousands of Kenyans mobilize across major towns, with several fatalities reported and hundreds injured after clashes with police.

The protests were also largely fueled by growing concerns over governance and accountability, piling pressure on President William Ruto’s administration to act against corrupt, out-of-touch, and flamboyant leaders.

In response, President Ruto initiated a cabinet reshuffle that eventually led to its disbandment, the exit of several officials, and the partial return of others.

However, he continues to face criticism, particularly over his government’s handling of extrajudicial killings and human rights violations.

Despite mounting pressure, President Ruto has remained defiant, vowing to stay focused on delivering his mandate.