Charlene is President William Ruto's daughter.

NATIONAL NEWS

Charlene Ruto Calls for Generational Ceasefire after murder of Albert Ojwang

Charlene expressed deep sorrow and introspection in the wake of the incident, describing the loss as both painful and deeply troubling.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Jun 14 – Charlene Ruto, daughter of President William Ruto, has joined Kenyans in mourning the tragic death of Albert Ojwang, calling for a moment of national reflection and urging a ‘generational ceasefire.’

Speaking at the conclusion of a youth leadership forum held on Friday in Nairobi, Charlene led a moment of silence with 106 young leaders in memory of the late Ojwang.

“As we concluded this week’s leadership forum, I asked the 106 young leaders present to join me in observing one minute of silence in honour of Albert Ojwang’s life,” she said.

Charlene expressed deep sorrow and introspection in the wake of the incident, describing the loss as both painful and deeply troubling.

“This is a painful, unfortunate, and overwhelming loss. We extend our heartfelt condolences to his family,” she said.

Charlene reflecting on her experience as a young Kenyan, used the platform to issue a heartfelt appeal for unity and understanding across generations.

“These tragic events, the growing extremism, and rising intolerance should compel us all to reflect on the kind of environment and culture we are creating for ourselves and for the generations that follow,” she said.

Albert Omondi Ojwang was a 31-year-old Kenyan teacher-turned-blogger from Homa Bay County, known for his outspoken commentary on governance and corruption, especially criticizing senior police officials on social platforms

Arrested on June 6 for allegedly defaming Deputy Inspector General Eliud Lagat, he was transported over 300 km to Nairobi, where he was found dead in police custody two days later

Police officers initially claimed he died from hitting his head against a cell wall, but a postmortem revealed extensive head trauma, neck compression, and signs of physical assault

His death ignited nationwide protests, with demonstrators demanding justice, the resignation of police leadership, and accountability for police brutality.

 Independent investigations have led to the suspension of officers, and at least one constable has been charged with murder, as the Independent Policing Oversight Authority and human rights groups conducted an inquiry on the matter.

