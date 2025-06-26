Chaotic June 25 protest in Nyeri leaves 4 dead, nealry 30 wounded

NYERI, Kenya, Jun 26 – At least four people have been confirmed dead and 27 others injured, including a police officer, following deadly Gen Z-led protests in Nyeri County on June 25.

The demonstrations, held to mark the first anniversary of 2024’s anti-finance bill protest fatalities, turned violent, with incidents of police confrontations, looting, and fatal shootings reported across the region.

Two of the victims were shot dead in Karatina town, one in Nyeri town, and another in Othaya township, according to local authorities.

Nyeri County Director of Medical Services, Dr Edward Mureu, confirmed that twelve of the injured are currently admitted to various hospitals with bullet wounds, while fifteen others were treated and discharged after sustaining minor injuries during the day-long chaos.

Among the most alarming incidents was the vandalism and looting of the Naivas Supermarket outlet in Nyeri town, which occurred late in the afternoon as protesters engaged police in running battles.

Eyewitnesses reported looters forcing their way into the store after breaking down one of the entrances, prompting a forceful response from police.

Tensions escalated further when allegations emerged that bodies may be inside the looted supermarket, prompting angry residents to demand access to the premises.

Security officers, however, barred them from entering, fueling speculation and unrest.

“Some people saw officers beating looters inside the supermarket. We fear some may have died in there,” said one resident at the scene.

Naivas raid

In Karatina, a man was reportedly shot in the head while working out at a local fitness center near the town center.

A second victim, said to be a student, was shot near the town cemetery as violence intensified.

The Othaya and Nyeri town victims were also fatally shot amid escalating confrontations between protesters and police.

Police did not release an official statement on the deaths or the allegations regarding Naivas Supermarket, although investigations are reportedly underway.

The protests, largely organized through social media by Gen Z activists, were intended to be peaceful memorials for victims of the June 25 anti-government demonstrations.

However, they quickly devolved into unrest in several parts of the country, with Nyeri emerging as one of the hotspots.