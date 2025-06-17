Connect with us

At least two vehicles were set ablaze in protests last week against the murder of Blogger Albert Ojwang [inset left] in police custody following a complaint filed by DIG Eliud Lagat [inset right) who bowed to public pressure and stepped aside on June 16, 2025.

crime

Chaos in Nairobi as activists, goons and police clash during Justice for Albert Ojwang protest

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 17 – Suspected goons violently disrupted peaceful demonstrations in Nairobi’s Central Business District (CBD) on Tuesday, turning a protest seeking justice for blogger Albert Ojwang – who died in police custody last week – into chaos.

The demonstration, which began peacefully at around 10:00 a.m., drew dozens of supporters who were demanding accountability over Ojwang’s mysterious death at the hands of the police.

According to witnesses and activists at the scene, masked goons riding on boda bodas stormed the demonstration, brandish­ing crude weapons and attacking peaceful protesters.

Several people were robbed of their mobile phones, cash, and other personal belongings, while law enforcement officers allegedly stood by without intervening.

Online activist Hanifa Adan recounted how one of the attackers tried to rob her of her phone during the chaos.

“One of the goons beat me up, took my phone, and I grabbed his jacket in an attempt to get it back as he continued assaulting me. Other people came to help, I recovered my phone, and he was beaten up in return!” Hanifa posted on X, describing her harrowing encounter.

Activists believe the violence was a coordinated attempt to undermine the protests, with some accusing the state of employing hired thugs to suppress civic action.

“Goons have infiltrated town and are stealing from people. They’re on bodas, masked, and carry weapons. The police — the real criminals — are enabling them,” added Hanifa.

Footage from the scene in the CBD shows some protesters setting fire to motorcycles believed to belong to the assailants, further fueling the chaos.

By midday, Nairobi’s CBD had descended into confusion and chaos as protesters engaged in running battles with the attackers, attempting to corner them after they disrupted the peaceful demonstration and stole their belongings.

“Tell your brothers, cousins, and neighbors they are either with the people or against the people — and everyone will live with the consequences of their choices. If you plan to harm us, we will defend ourselves,” said another protester.

Earlier in the day, police clashed with protesters in Nairobi’s Central Business District, lobbing tear gas canisters to disperse the crowd, which was chanting slogans and waving placards bearing Ojwang’s image alongside those of other young victims of police brutality.

Tension remained high in the Nairobi CBD, with several businesses that had opened in the morning hurriedly closing down as fears of further chaos escalated.

Ojwang’s death in police custody has reignited nationwide outrage over police brutality, with key political figures, human rights activists, and lawyers calling for the resignation of Deputy Inspector General of Police Eliud Lagat.

On Monday, Lagat issued a statement stating he had stepped aside to allow investigations. But rights groups and legal experts say that’s not enough.

“Stepping aside is not justice. It’s not accountability. Eliud Lagat must be arrested and charged with murder,” said Hussein Khalid, CEO of human rights group VOCAL Africa.

