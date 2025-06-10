Chaos at Homa Bay County Assembly as MCAs denied access over Ogindo impeachment plans

KISUMU, Kenya, Jun 10 – Chaos erupted at the County Assembly of Homa Bay after a section of Members of County Assembly (MCAs) were barred from accessing the assembly premises amid claims on the plans of impeaching majority leader Richard Ogindo.

Unknown people, were spotted at the assembly gates, turning away some MCAs from gaining access into the assembly compound.

The majority leader has been a marked man by a section of the MCAs who were plotting to impeach him today.

He is alleged to have locked out some MCAs from getting car grants , while demanding kick backs for access to the grants.

A total of 22 MCAs had signed a petition to have him impeached, while 21 MCAs had declined to sign.

Efforts by the county executive to sweet talk the MCAs to drop the impeachment motion has flopped in the recent days.