Nairobi Central OCS Samson Tallam is facing charges over the murder in police custody of Blogger Albert Ojwang. /June 2025.

NATIONAL NEWS

Central Police OCS Talaam, 5 other suspects charged with Albert Ojwang’s murder

The prosecution led by Victor Owiti urged the court not to grant bail or bond saying that if released, they are likely to interfere with prosecution witnesses.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 24 – Central Police Officer Commanding Station (OCS) Samson Talaam and two other officers have been charged with the murder of Social Media influencer Albert Ojwang.

They were appearing before Justice Diana Kavedsa at the Kibera High Court where they denied the charges together with three other suspects.

The prosecution led by Victor Owiti urged the court not to grant bail or bond saying that if released, they are likely to interfere with prosecution witnesses and the evidence to be relied upon during the trial

He further told the court they are likely to abscond if released.

The application to deny the accused bond was supported by an affidavit sworn by Justin Nyatete, a police officer.

The defense through lawyer Dansan Omari applied to cross examine the affidavit saying that bond and bail is a constitutional right of the accused person

The court is now set to make a ruling on that application.

