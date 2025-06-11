Camels Touted as a Key to Africa’s Nutrition and Economic Growth at Nairobi Forum

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 11 – A high-level regional forum on the future of livestock and camel rearing opened in Nairobi on Monday, with calls to unlock the untapped economic and nutritional potential of camels across Africa.

The three-day event, co-organised by the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) and the African Union InterAfrican Bureau for Animal Resources (AU-IBAR), has drawn policymakers, scientists, and pastoralist representatives from across the continent.

It is part of the International Year of Camelids, shining a spotlight on the vital role camels play in arid and semi-arid regions.

“Africa is home to over 80 percent of the world’s one-humped camels. It’s time we stop taking this animal for granted,” said FAO’s Regional Representative for Africa, Abebe Haile-Gabriel, during the opening ceremony.

“We must bring camels into the centre of policy and investment conversations—not just as a symbol of survival, but as a path to sustainable livelihoods.”

Camels, especially prized for their milk, are often the only source of nutrition for children in pastoralist communities where drought and food scarcity are frequent. The milk is rich in vitamin C, iron, and other key nutrients.

In his remarks, African Union Commissioner Moses Vilakati said Africa must begin closing the gap between its livestock resources and food production. “Despite holding 14 percent of the world’s livestock, sub-Saharan Africa only produces 2.8 percent of global meat and milk,” he said. “That needs to change.”

Vilakati emphasized the importance of improving access to animal-source foods, especially in countries where people consume as little as three kilograms of animal protein per year. “Even occasional consumption can help reduce child stunting and improve health outcomes,” he added.

Kenya’s Principal Secretary for Livestock Development, Dr. Jonathan Mueke, said camels are essential in helping communities adapt to climate change. He noted that Kenya hosts around 4.6 million camels—more than any other country in Africa after Somalia.

“Camels are not just animals; they are a lifeline for many families in dry regions,” said Dr. Mueke.

“As droughts become more frequent, their ability to survive on little water makes them a strategic asset in building resilience and ensuring food security.”

The forum also launched an exhibition featuring camel-related innovations, traditional uses, and cultural artefacts.

Over the next two days, delegates will dive into policy discussions on livestock transformation, regional investment, and how to better integrate camels into Africa’s food systems.

AU-IBAR, the African Union’s lead agency on livestock, is using the forum to highlight its ongoing work through the Livestock Development Strategy for Africa.

The strategy supports countries in building stronger value chains and tracking progress on livestock indicators, including those related to camel health and productivity.

FAO, meanwhile, is calling for broader efforts to improve animal health, expand access to markets, and support research on camels and other livestock species.

The agency says camels could be part of the solution to hunger, poverty, and climate vulnerability in Africa—if given the attention and investment they deserve.

The Nairobi forum runs until Wednesday, both in-person and online.