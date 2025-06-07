NAIROBI, Kenya, June 7 – Call for Kenya to Join Fossil Fuel Treaty as World Marks Environment Day

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 5 – As the world commemorates World Environment Day, climate activists are urging the Kenyan government to join the Fossil Fuel Non-Proliferation Treaty, a global initiative aimed at phasing out fossil fuels and accelerating a just transition to renewable energy.

Speaking during an event in Nairobi, Greenpeace Africa’s Senior Political Advisor Fredrick Njehu said that Kenya should align with the 16 countries that have already endorsed the treaty, positioning itself as a continental climate leader.

“This is the time for Africa to champion a just transition to a clean energy future. Africa contributes the least to global carbon emissions, and fossil fuels are not our future. We have abundant renewable energy resources,” Njehu said.

He noted that Kenya, which boasts one of the highest shares of renewable energy in Africa, has an opportunity to reaffirm its climate leadership by joining the treaty.

“Joining the treaty would send a powerful signal that real climate action means leaving fossil fuels in the ground where they belong,” he added.

Njehu also pointed out that global financial institutions are moving away from fossil fuel investments due to their volatility and high risk, choosing instead to support more sustainable solutions like solar and geothermal.

“Investing in fossil fuels today is investing in stranded assets. We must commit to a just transition roadmap that empowers communities and workers and secures our future,” he said.

Prince Papa, Africa Campaigner for the Fossil Fuel Non-Proliferation Treaty Initiative, echoed the call, saying Kenya has a historic opportunity to lead East Africa into a new era of climate responsibility.

“Countries like Venezuela, Tonga, Solomon Islands, and Colombia have already joined. Why should decisions made in 1884 and 1885 still dictate our future?” asked Papa, referencing the colonial legacy that shaped Africa’s economic direction.

He stressed that fossil fuels account for 86% of global carbon emissions and called on Kenya to become the first East African country to endorse the treaty.

“We no longer want to be climate victims. Let us demand accountability from developed nations on their emissions. Let the sun shine on a fossil-free Africa. Let it shine in our minds and in our hearts,” said Papa.