Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

A protestor in Kisii at the middle of the road filled with stones. Photo by: Rosemary Onchari

Kenya

Media stations ordered to halt live Gen Z protest coverage or face switch-off

Communications Authority has ordered a halt to live coverage of Gen Z protest anniversaries, sparking fears of censorship as youth-led demonstrations grip the nation.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Jun 25 – The Communications Authority of Kenya (CA) on Wednesday ordered all media stations to stop live coverage of the Gen Z protest anniversary, warning that non-compliance could result in their broadcast signals being switched off.

In a strongly worded letter dated June 25, CA Director General David Mugonyi invoked powers under the Kenya Information and Communications Act to caution broadcasters against what he termed “contravention of constitutional and regulatory provisions” tied to live coverage of the demonstrations.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“Failure to abide by this directive will result in regulatory action,” Mugonyi stated.

“This includes suspension or revocation of broadcasting licences and disabling transmission signals.”

Citing Article 33(2) of the Constitution which prohibits incitement to violence, hate speech or advocacy of hatred, Mugonyi argued that unfiltered, real-time coverage could fuel unrest or amplify unlawful behaviour.

He also referred to Article 34(1), which guarantees media freedom but prohibits state interference, and Section 461 of the Communications Act, which empowers CA to enforce compliance.

The protests, led predominantly by youth across the country, mark one year since the 2024 Gen Z uprising against the Finance Bill, during which Parliament was stormed and dozens killed.

As thousands took to the streets in Nairobi, Mombasa, Kisii, Eldoret, Nakuru, and Nyeri, calls for justice and police accountability intensified.

The CA directive comes as scenes of police firing tear gas and engaging protesters in running battles were being captured and shared widely.

Several media outlets had gone live with coverage from hot spots in Nairobi, Githurai, and Kisii before the notice was issued.

Media freedom watchdogs and civil society groups have criticized the directive as a blatant attempt to suppress press freedom and conceal state action from public scrutiny.

“Threatening to switch off media in the middle of a nationwide protest is a serious affront to constitutional freedoms,” said a senior editor who spoke anonymously.

“Kenyans have a right to know what’s happening in real time.”

As of Wednesday afternoon, it was unclear how many stations had complied with the order.

However, some had already pulled down live feeds from protest locations, citing “editorial caution.”

This development is likely to inflame tensions further, as many protesters have expressed distrust in official communication channels and rely on live media and social platforms to share real-time updates.

With the country on edge and the memory of last year’s violence still fresh, the CA’s switch-off threat has placed Kenya’s media at a precarious crossroads: comply and stay on air or broadcast and risk blackout.

In this article:, , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Kisumu Gen Z youth give protest wide berth as those converging warned

The activists had converged at the park just opposite the Kisumu Central Sub County Commissioner's office to address the press.

42 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Protesters want June, 25 designated a public holiday to honor anti-Finance Bill protwes victims

KISII, Kenya, Jun 25 – Hundreds of protesters marching in the streets of Kisii town want June 25 designated a public holiday in remembrance...

53 minutes ago

Top stories

Nationwide Protests Bring Nairobi and Other Cities to a Standstill

Chanting “Ruto Must Go”, “Wantam”, and “Enough is Enough”, protesters were met with tear gas and in some cases live bullets, as police tried...

1 hour ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Injured female cop rescued by Nairobi Gen Z protesters

A female police officer was injured in Nairobi CBD during the Gen Z protest anniversary—but in a powerful moment, it was the protestors who...

1 hour ago

NATIONAL NEWS

We are here to retaliate, no more extra-judicial killings, protesters in Kisii say

Hundreds of youths who matched in the streets for the one-year anniversary of the ant-financial bill victims lit bonfires in Kisii’s capital roundabout and...

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Political Parties Liaison Committee Alarmed Over Rising Political Tensions, Premature Campaigns

PPLC Chairman Evans Misati said the current political conduct threatens to undermine democratic progress and national stability.

2 hours ago

Kenya

One year later, Kenya’s streets burn with Gen Z rage again

Kenya’s streets erupted in tension as tear gas, burning tyres, and chants for justice marked the return of Gen Z protests one year after...

2 hours ago

DIPLOMACY

Ruto invites Aga Khan for State visit

The upcoming visit is expected to further strengthen the partnership between Kenya and the Ismaili community, which has been instrumental in various socio-economic initiatives...

2 hours ago