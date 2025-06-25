Media stations ordered to halt live Gen Z protest coverage or face switch-off

NAIROBI, Kenya Jun 25 – The Communications Authority of Kenya (CA) on Wednesday ordered all media stations to stop live coverage of the Gen Z protest anniversary, warning that non-compliance could result in their broadcast signals being switched off.

In a strongly worded letter dated June 25, CA Director General David Mugonyi invoked powers under the Kenya Information and Communications Act to caution broadcasters against what he termed “contravention of constitutional and regulatory provisions” tied to live coverage of the demonstrations.

“Failure to abide by this directive will result in regulatory action,” Mugonyi stated.

“This includes suspension or revocation of broadcasting licences and disabling transmission signals.”

Citing Article 33(2) of the Constitution which prohibits incitement to violence, hate speech or advocacy of hatred, Mugonyi argued that unfiltered, real-time coverage could fuel unrest or amplify unlawful behaviour.

He also referred to Article 34(1), which guarantees media freedom but prohibits state interference, and Section 461 of the Communications Act, which empowers CA to enforce compliance.

The protests, led predominantly by youth across the country, mark one year since the 2024 Gen Z uprising against the Finance Bill, during which Parliament was stormed and dozens killed.

As thousands took to the streets in Nairobi, Mombasa, Kisii, Eldoret, Nakuru, and Nyeri, calls for justice and police accountability intensified.

The CA directive comes as scenes of police firing tear gas and engaging protesters in running battles were being captured and shared widely.

Several media outlets had gone live with coverage from hot spots in Nairobi, Githurai, and Kisii before the notice was issued.

Media freedom watchdogs and civil society groups have criticized the directive as a blatant attempt to suppress press freedom and conceal state action from public scrutiny.

“Threatening to switch off media in the middle of a nationwide protest is a serious affront to constitutional freedoms,” said a senior editor who spoke anonymously.

“Kenyans have a right to know what’s happening in real time.”

As of Wednesday afternoon, it was unclear how many stations had complied with the order.

However, some had already pulled down live feeds from protest locations, citing “editorial caution.”

This development is likely to inflame tensions further, as many protesters have expressed distrust in official communication channels and rely on live media and social platforms to share real-time updates.

With the country on edge and the memory of last year’s violence still fresh, the CA’s switch-off threat has placed Kenya’s media at a precarious crossroads: comply and stay on air or broadcast and risk blackout.