Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

NATIONAL NEWS

Businessman charged with stealing Sh356mn from his employer

Honey Khatwani who appeared before presiding Magistrate Dolphinar Alego however denied the charges.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 24 – A businessman was on Monday charged with stealing Sh356 million from his employer.

Honey Khatwani who appeared before presiding Magistrate Dolphinar Alego however denied the charges.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

He stated that he never stole money from Oki General trading limited, a company located in Baba dogo Nairobi county.

The prosecution through Victor Owiti told the court that the accused committed the offence between January 1, 2020 and June 30, 2024.

The prosecuting counsel told the court that the accused should be ordered to deposit his travelling documents since he is a flight risk as he comes from India.

However, his defense lawyer Ken Echesa said his client his ailing and will abide by all conditions that will be given by the court.

The trial Magistrate directed the accused to be taken to the hospital, and the court will endeavor to deliver his ruling on bail and bond.

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Nakuru clergy, politicians urge police to show restraint during Gen Z march

NAKURU, Kenya, Jun 24 – Church and political leaders in Nakuru have urged the police to practice restraint when handling peaceful protesters during Wednesday’s...

16 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

13th Africa Evidence Summit kicks-off in Nairobi with a call for credible evidence amidst crippled funding from global north

The summit will Provoke action, help in building a culture where evidence is demanded and applied not just produced

24 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Taifa Care Surges Past NHIF With 24 million people Enrolled

The Treasury will also disburse funds appropriated through the County Government Additional Allocations Act within the same period.

39 minutes ago

Capital Health

Judiciary, Health Ministry contradiction over legality of 2.75pc levy to SHA

Justice Chacha Mwita sparked off the disagreement when he ruled that the mandatory 2.75 per cent deduction from gross income for SHIF amounts to...

8 hours ago

Headlines

DCP launch to be held on July 7 in Maa land, Gachagua declares

Speaking during a meeting with grassroots leaders from Kajiado, Narok, and Samburu, Gachagua asked them to help find a venue after the government denied...

10 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Over 12,900 Nairobi employers flagged for SHA non-compliance

PS Oluga said the government is targeting recovery of over Sh21 billion from non-compliant employers across the country.

16 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Medical outreach program brings services to women and children in Baringo

The latest beneficiaries are Tiaty East and Tiaty West Sub-Counties where women walk tens of miles through rough and insecure terrains to the nearest...

17 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Kenya secures Sh16.4bn loan to improve rural livelihoods

Mbadi said the programme would address the urgent challenges of environmental degradation, climate change, and dwindling livelihoods in rural Kenya.

17 hours ago