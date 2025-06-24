Businessman charged with stealing Sh356mn from his employer

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 24 – A businessman was on Monday charged with stealing Sh356 million from his employer.

Honey Khatwani who appeared before presiding Magistrate Dolphinar Alego however denied the charges.

He stated that he never stole money from Oki General trading limited, a company located in Baba dogo Nairobi county.

The prosecution through Victor Owiti told the court that the accused committed the offence between January 1, 2020 and June 30, 2024.

The prosecuting counsel told the court that the accused should be ordered to deposit his travelling documents since he is a flight risk as he comes from India.

However, his defense lawyer Ken Echesa said his client his ailing and will abide by all conditions that will be given by the court.

The trial Magistrate directed the accused to be taken to the hospital, and the court will endeavor to deliver his ruling on bail and bond.