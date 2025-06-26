Businessman Aroko to serve as state witness in MP Were’s murder trial after DCI reviews evidence

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 26 – Businessman Philip Aroko is set to serve as a state witness in Former Kasipul Member of Parliament, the late Ong’ondo Were’s murder trial after being freed following a review of the evidence by Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI).

Aroko, who had initially been arrested was being treated as a suspect in the high-profile case.

So far, three people have been charged with Were’s murder and Aroko had denied any involvement.

William Imoli Imo Shigali, Edwin Oduor Odhiambo, and Ebel Ochieng, alias Dave Calo had appeared before Justice Diana Kavedza last week, where they all pleaded not guilty to the murder charges.

The prosecution alleges that on the evening of 30 April 2025, at approximately 7:40 p.m., the trio participated in the killing of the MP at the City Mortuary roundabout, located along Ngong Road in Kilimani Sub-County, Nairobi.

According to the prosecution, Calo is a director at the Lake Basin Development Authority in Kisumu. Shigali is said to be the registered owner of the car that reportedly followed the MP’s vehicle from Parliament, while Odhiambo was allegedly found in possession of the murder weapon.