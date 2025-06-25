Businesses in Nakuru closed as Gen Z anniversary protests kick off

NAKURU, Kenya, Jun 25 – Most businesses in Nakuru remained closed as tens of youths come out to commemorate more than 60 youths killed in last year’s protest against the Finance Bill 2024.

Armed with Kenyan flags, whistles, mobile phones and vuvuzelas, the youths walked through Kenyatta Avenue, stopped briefly at Nyayo Gardens before proceeding towards the City’s West end.

The demonstrators who were chanting anti-government slogans then joined the Nakuru-Eldoret Highway at KFA roundabout and walked back to the town centre.

Trouble started when a small section of them attempted to address the media and anti-riot police officers started hurling teargas canisters to disperse them.

A journalist was slightly injured in the melee that ensured as a teargas canister landed at the back of her leg.

She was rushed to a private hospital within the town and Nakuru Journalist Association officials are set to issue a comprehensive statement later in the day.

Police were still engaging in running battles with the demonstrators and firing tear gas by the time of going to press