Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

ACCESS TO JUSTICE

British soldier arrested in Kenya over rape allegation

The alleged rape happened last month close to the British Army Training Unit Kenya (Batuk) near the town of Nanyuki, 200km north of the capital, Nairobi.

Published

JUNE 8 – A UK soldier has been accused of raping a woman near a British Army training camp in Kenya where another soldier has previously been accused of murder.

The alleged rape happened last month close to the British Army Training Unit Kenya (Batuk) near the town of Nanyuki, 200km north of the capital, Nairobi.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The man was arrested and questioned following the alleged incident after a group of soldiers visited a bar in the town.

An investigation is being carried out by UK military police from the Defence Serious Crime Unit which looks into crimes allegedly committed by British service personnel in the UK and overseas.

The UK Ministry of Defence confirmed in a statement that a “service person” had been arrested in Kenya.

“Unacceptable and criminal behaviour has absolutely no place in our Armed Forces and any reporting of a serious crime by serving personnel is investigated independently from their chain of command,” the MoD said.

The alleged rape involving a soldier from the British base in Kenya follows previous allegations that a soldier stationed in Kenya was involved in the murder of a local woman in 2012.

The body of Agnes Wanjiru, who was 21 and a mother of one, was found in a septic tank near the BatUK base three weeks after she disappeared, allegedly after spending the evening with British soldiers.

The Sunday Times reported in 2021 that a British soldier was believed to have been responsible for her murder.

The MoD has since said it is cooperating with a Kenyan investigation into the incident.

The BatUK base was established in 1964 shortly after the East African nation gained independence from the UK.

The UK military has an agreement with Kenya under which it can deploy up to six army battalions a year for periods of training at the site.

But the British Army has faced a string of allegations about the conduct of some UK personnel at the camp.

A public inquiry set up by Kenyan MPs last year heard details of alleged mistreatment of local people by British soldiers.

The allegations including a reported hit-and-run incident, and claims that some British soldiers had got local women pregnant before abandoning them and their children when they returned to the UK.

In this article:, , , , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Mediheal says transplant procedures aligned to Health Act, 2017 and international standards

NAIROBI, Kenya June 8 – Mediheal Group of Hospitals says that it operates within the confines of Kenyan law and follows international medical standards...

8 minutes ago

BOTTOM-UP

Nairobi leaders reaffirm support for President Ruto

Speaking during a church service in Makadara, area MP George Aladwa urged the President to stay focused despite growing criticism, which he dismissed as...

1 hour ago

Top stories

Kenya, China Mark 40 Years of Acrobatics and Cultural Ties with Dazzling Showcase

Festivities opened with the Seng’anya Dance by the Bomas Harambee Dancers—whose electrifying footwork and rhythmic drumming captured the essence of Kenyan tradition. This was...

2 hours ago

Headlines

President Ruto attends church service in Nairobi, Makadara Constituency

The President is expected to use the platform to rally support for his administration’s agenda, even as criticism mounts from the opposition over unfulfilled...

3 hours ago

Capital Health

Ministry of Health vows to press on with nicotine crackdown

Speaking in Kirinyaga County during a sensitization forum, Muthoni emphasized the health risks posed by nicotine and rallied support for the upcoming Quality of...

3 hours ago

Big Four

Govt releases Ksh3.5 billion for May 2025 Inua Jamii cash transfers beneficiaries

According to the Ministry of Labour and Social Protection, a total of 1,759,656 beneficiaries will each receive Ksh2,000. Disbursement began on June 6.

4 hours ago

Headlines

Mudavadi urges youth to use social media responsibly

Mudavadi acknowledged that technology and social media have transformed society by creating jobs and promoting creativity, but warned of rising global scrutiny and regulation...

5 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Stakeholders call for all-out war on counterfeits as Kenya loses Sh153bn annually

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 8 – Kenya has been losing at least Sh153 billion annually through proliferation of counterfeit good, according to a consumer survey...

5 hours ago