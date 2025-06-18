British High Commission Calls for Independent Probe into Police Brutality as Kenyan Protests Escalate

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 18 – The British High Commission has strongly condemned the violence meted out on unarmed civilians during the recent anti-police brutality protests in Kenya, calling for a swift, independent, and transparent investigation into the actions of law enforcement officers.

In a statement, the Commission expressed deep concern over disturbing scenes that unfolded in Nairobi and other towns, where demonstrators took to the streets demanding justice for victims of police killings, including the recent shooting of a hawker identified as Eli Joshua.

The mask vendor was shot at close range by a uniformed officer during the Thursday protests, an incident that was captured on video and widely circulated online.

“We are deeply disturbed by the violence against unarmed civilians and protesters yesterday,” the British High Commission said. “We urge a swift, independent and transparent investigation into the actions of the police.”

“Police forces must command the trust and confidence of those they are duty-bound to serve and protect,” the statement added.

The Commission’s remarks come in the wake of mounting public outrage after multiple incidents of police violence were reported.

Protesters flooded the streets of Nairobi, Kisumu, and Mombasa, demanding accountability over the death and injury of dozens of civilians. Rights groups and the Kenya National Commission on Human Rights (KNCHR) said at least 22 people were injured during Tuesday’s demonstrations, including Eli Joshua, who was initially believed to have died but was later confirmed to be in critical condition at Kenyatta National Hospital.

Footage of the Moi Avenue shooting shows two armed officers confronting the vendor before one strikes him with a rifle butt and the other opens fire at close range. The officers are seen walking away as onlookers scream in horror.

The Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) has since launched an investigation into the incident, while the National Police Service said the officer involved had been disarmed and arrested on the orders of the Inspector General of Police, Japhet Koome.

The British High Commission joins a growing number of diplomatic missions, civil society organisations, and religious leaders urging Kenyan authorities to rein in police excesses and ensure justice for victims.

The protests, sparked by the death of 24-year-old influencer and activist Albert Ojwang while in police custody, have morphed into a broader movement against extrajudicial killings and unaccountable policing. Demonstrators, many of them youth, have held up placards bearing the faces of victims and calling for the prosecution of senior officers, including Deputy Inspector General Eliud Lagat, who was reportedly the complainant in Ojwang’s arrest.

As calls for police reform intensify, the British High Commission reiterated its support for Kenya’s constitutional values, including the right to peaceful protest and protection from arbitrary state violence.

“We stand in solidarity with all those who seek justice and accountability in accordance with the rule of law,” the statement concluded.