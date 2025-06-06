Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

AGRICULTURE

Biosafety regulator convenes forum on GMO safety in Naivasha

The conference, themed “13 Years Later: Building Trust and Ensuring Safety of Genetically Modified Organisms,” will reflect on Kenya’s journey toward adopting modern biotechnology.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 6 — Experts, government officials, scholars, policymakers, researchers, farmers, and youth representatives will converge next week in Naivasha, Nakuru County, to take stock of the achievements and challenges in embracing modern biotechnology in Kenya.

The conference, themed “13 Years Later: Building Trust and Ensuring Safety of Genetically Modified Organisms,” will reflect on Kenya’s journey toward adopting modern biotechnology.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

This will be the 13th edition of the conference organized by the National Biosafety Authority (NBA), which is mandated to supervise and control the transfer, handling, and use of Genetically Modified Organisms (GMOs) to ensure the safety of human and animal health, and protect the environment.

The forum will serve as a national dialogue on modern biotechnologies and biosafety matters and will be officially opened on Tuesday, June 10, 2025, by Cabinet Secretary for Agriculture and Livestock Development, Mutahi Kagwe.

According to the Authority’s Acting Chief Executive Officer, Nehemiah Ngetich, the event will run from June 10 to 12.

Ngetich emphasized that Kenya has a well-established legal, regulatory, and institutional framework that provides streamlined processes for persons dealing in GMOs and GMO-derived products.

He noted that the framework outlines specific application requirements, safety assessment procedures, and monitoring mechanisms, all aligned with Kenya’s commitment to food safety, environmental protection, and the socio-economic well-being of its citizens.

Among the key sub-themes for discussion at the conference are; regulatory frameworks for GMO Safety which will explore the policies, laws, and institutional frameworks governing the safe development, handling, and commercialization of genetically modified organisms (GMOs).

It highlights the role of biosafety regulations in ensuring that GMOs undergo rigorous risk assessments before approval for research, release, or consumption and the discussion will cover international laws, such as the Convention on Biological Diversity and the Cartagena Protocol on Biosafety, as well as national regulatory structures that oversee compliance, risk management, and public engagement.

On GMO safety assessment and product labelling, the focus will be on the scientific methodologies used to evaluate the safety of genetically modified organisms (GMOs) before their approval for research, cultivation, or consumption.

“It will cover key aspects of risk assessment, including substantial equivalence, environmental impact, allergenicity, toxicity, and long-term health effects. The discussion will highlight internationally recognized protocols and national regulatory approaches,” NBA stated.

It will also explore the significance of labeling regulations for genetically modified (GM) products for confirmation of safety of GM products, promoting consumer choice and traceability and how clear labeling fosters public trust, market confidence, and regulatory compliance while addressing challenges such as misinformation and the balance between mandatory and voluntary labeling approaches.

The Conference will also look at collaborative approaches to GMO Research and Development with focus on the power of multi-stakeholder collaboration in ensuring the safe development and adoption of genetically modified organisms (GMOs).

 It will highlight the role of public-private partnerships and public-public partnerships in advancing GMO research, safety assessments, and responsible commercialization through shared safety data, expertise and resources.

Additionally, the discussion will focus on how non-governmental organizations (NGOs) and county governments contribute to biosafety advocacy, policy implementation, and community awareness.

The Biotechnology advances and emerging opportunities will examine the latest advancements in biotechnology, including genome editing and synthetic biology, as well as the transformative impact of AI on enhancing research, decision-making, and productivity.

Participants will also gain insights into how AI-powered data analytics are accelerating biotech research, improving crop breeding, optimizing supply chains, and enhancing biosafety monitoring.

At the national level, Kenya approved the National Biotechnology Development Policy in 2006, enacted the Biosafety Act in 2009 and has so far published four Biosafety Regulations namely; the Biosafety (Contained use) Regulations, 2011; the Biosafety (Environmental Release) Regulations, 2011; the Biosafety (Import, Export, and Transit) Regulations, 2011; and the Biosafety (Labelling) Regulations, 2012.  

The Authority is guided by the provisions of the Cartagena Protocol on Biosafety, the Biotechnology Policy, the Biosafety Act and a set of Biosafety Regulations.

It is also Kenya’s National Focal Point for the Cartagena Protocol on Biosafety, the global biosafety regulatory framework under the Convention on Biological Diversity.

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Africa

President Ruto to host Africa Green Industrialisation Initiative talks

The Friday meeting, convened in collaboration with the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) Secretariat, will bring together top leaders from Africa’s major development...

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

EACC recovers over Sh39mn in illegal allowances from Treasury officials

The court ordered the recovery of the sum from two officials of the National Treasury, Robert Theuri Murage and Doris Nafula Simiyu, who aquired...

2 hours ago

DIPLOMACY

Nairobi to host global education security conference in December

The Interior CS pointed out that the conference will strengthen the close and collaborative relationship between Nairobi and Oslo.

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Kindiki Warns Against “Prophets of Violence,” Assures Kenyans of Peace Ahead of 2027

He stressed that every Kenyan has the right to seek leadership, but warned against the use of fear as a political tactic.

16 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

NTSA boss meets UN Road Safety envoy to discuss Bodaboda, pedestrian safety

The plan outlines strategic interventions aimed at reducing road traffic crashes and fatalities, with bodaboda riders and pedestrians featuring prominently among the priority areas.

19 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Treasury on the spot Over Controversial Plan to Raise Road Levy

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 5 – The National Treasury is facing sharp criticism from Parliament over a secretive plan to raise the Road Maintenance Levy...

19 hours ago

DIPLOMACY

90 military officers from Kenya, 15 allied states graduate from Senior Joint Command and Staff Course

The program is designed to equip mid-level officers with advanced leadership skills and strategic thinking capabilities.

19 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Funding Crisis Threatens Public Schools as MPs question sustainability of Free Education Policy

Documents presented before the committee revealed that the approved annual capitation for secondary school students is Sh22,244 per learner.

19 hours ago