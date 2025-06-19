Babu Owino Accuses Government of Sanctioning Police Brutality, Demands Ruto Takes Responsibility

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 19 – Embakasi East Member of Parliament Babu Owino has accused the government of issuing shoot-to-kill orders against civilians and called on President William Ruto to take full responsibility for what he termed as “deliberate, targeted attacks” on unarmed protesters during Tuesday’s demonstrations.

Speaking at Kenyatta National Hospital on Wednesday morning after visiting victims of police brutality, the outspoken MP condemned what he described as atrocities committed by security forces and warned that silence from top leadership amounted to complicity.

“I call upon President William Ruto to take full responsibility for these atrocities,” said Owino. “The blood of these young men and women is on the hands of those who gave the shoot-to-kill orders — and silence at the highest level of government is complicity.”

Owino maintained that no Kenyan should be “hunted down” for expressing their views or standing up for their rights. He revealed that 16 injured protesters had been admitted to KNH with serious injuries, seven of whom remain hospitalised, including two in critical condition. Nine others were treated and discharged.

“One of the victims is the young man seen in the widely circulated footage being shot in cold blood,” Owino noted. “What I witnessed today is nothing short of a massacre.”

He recounted disturbing scenes at the hospital, including one patient with seven bullet wounds in the back and others shot in the eye, neck, leg, and lower back.

“These were not accidents,” he said. “These were deliberate, targeted attacks on unarmed civilians — children of this republic.”

Owino described the state’s use of live ammunition against peaceful protesters as “criminal” and called for immediate action from President Ruto. He vowed to continue pushing for justice and accountability, undeterred by threats or intimidation.

“We will not be cowed. We will not stop demanding justice. And we will not stop standing with the people of Kenya until those responsible are held to account,” he declared.

The Kenya National Commission on Human Rights (KNCHR) has also condemned the excessive use of force during Tuesday’s protests, which took place in Nairobi, Mombasa, Kilifi, and Kwale. According to the Commission, at least 22 people were injured, among them Boniface Mwangi Kariuki, a civilian who was shot at close range by police in the Nairobi CBD and remains in critical condition at KNH.

Other injuries reported included gunshot wounds, head lacerations, whiplashes, blunt trauma, and asthma attacks linked to tear gas exposure.

KNCHR Vice Chairperson Dr. Raymond Nyeris, in a statement released Tuesday evening, condemned the police conduct as unprofessional and dangerous.

“This is unacceptable conduct by the police, who are required to discharge their duties professionally and provide security for all persons in Kenya without favour or bias,” said Dr. Nyeris. “The conduct of the police not only takes Kenya back to the dark past but is a sure recipe for creating anarchy in the country.”

The statement comes amid growing outrage across the country over the handling of recent protests, with civil society groups and human rights organisations demanding urgent reforms and independent investigations into police misconduct.