The event was followed by high-level bilateral discussions between Bayramov and Kenya's Cabinet Secretary for Foreign and Diaspora Affairs, Musalia Mudavadi

Azerbaijan officially opens Embassy in Nairobi

Azerbaijan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Jeyhun Bayramov, led the official opening ceremony in Nairobi, expressing optimism about the deepening relationship between the two nations.

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 3, — The Republic of Azerbaijan has officially inaugurated its embassy in Nairobi as part of ongoing efforts to strengthen bilateral ties with Kenya.

The move is expected to enhance cooperation across various sectors, including trade, education, tourism, and environmental sustainability.

“Pleased to attend the official inauguration ceremony of the Embassy of Azerbaijan to Kenya,” said Minister Bayramov.

 “Azerbaijan’s bilateral cooperation with Kenya is a relationship and partnership of mutual benefit and opportunities. Today’s official inauguration of the Embassy of Azerbaijan here, in Nairobi, is another milestone in the comprehensive development of our cooperation.”

He noted that the establishment of the embassy would further facilitate political dialogue and expand partnerships in public service delivery, economic exchange, education, culture, and tourism.

The two leaders explored avenues to strengthen ties, particularly in agriculture, environmental sustainability, defense, and global governance.

“Our engagement explored key areas of mutual interest, including agriculture, environmental sustainability, defence collaboration, global governance, and the pursuit of peace and security,” said CS Mudavadi.

Mudavadi also used the occasion to lobby for Azerbaijan’s support in Kenya’s bid to host the Secretariat of the Global Plastics Treaty at the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) headquarters in Gigiri, Nairobi — a move aimed at reinforcing Kenya’s leadership in global environmental efforts.

Earlier in the day, Bayramov met with President William Ruto at State House, where he delivered an official invitation for a State Visit to Baku, the capital of Azerbaijan.

