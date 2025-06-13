AU Chief warns escalation of hostilities in the Middle East, threat to international peace

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 13 — The Chairperson of the African Union Commission, Mahmoud Ali Youssouf, has expressed deep concern following reports of an Israeli airstrike on Iran, warning that the situation threatens to further destabilize the already volatile Middle East region.

In a statement issued on Thursday, Youssouf condemned the renewed hostilities and called for an immediate cessation of violence.

He urged all involved parties to exercise maximum restraint and avoid actions that could exacerbate tensions.

“The current developments pose a serious threat to international peace and security,” the statement read in part, underscoring the far-reaching implications of the conflict beyond the region.

The African Union reaffirmed its commitment to peace, dialogue, and the peaceful resolution of conflicts.

The chairperson emphasized the need for all actors to prioritize diplomacy and uphold international law in addressing their differences.

The BBC said Israel launched a sweeping military offensive on Iranian soil, striking what it described as the “heart” of Iran’s nuclear programme in a dramatic escalation of hostilities.

According to a statement from the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), dozens of Israeli Air Force (IAF) jets carried out coordinated attacks on multiple military and nuclear sites across Iran.

“Dozens of IAF jets completed the first stage that included strikes on dozens of military targets, including nuclear targets in different areas of Iran,” the statement read.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, in a televised address, said the operation was intended to “roll back the Iranian threat to Israel’s very survival” and would continue “for as many days as it takes to remove the threat.”