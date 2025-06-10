Connect with us

Atwoli re-elected Commonwealth Trade Union Group Deputy President

CTUG, a network of national trade union centres from over 40 Commonwealth countries representing more than 70 million workers, is the most influential trade union body within the Commonwealth.

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 10 – The Central Organization of Trade Unions (COTU) Secretary General Francis Atwoli has been re-elected as the Deputy President Of Commonwealth Trade Union Group (CTUG).

The group, initially established in 1979 as the Commonwealth Trade Union Council (CTUC) and later renamed CTUG in 2004, plays a critical role in shaping labour policy and advocating for workers’ rights across the Commonwealth.

In his remarks following the announcement, Atwoli expressed his appreciation for the renewed mandate, describing it as a reaffirmation of confidence in his leadership and dedication to advancing the interests of workers globally.

“I am deeply honoured to have been re-elected to this important position. CTUG continues to be a powerful voice for workers across the Commonwealth, and I remain committed to ensuring that the concerns and aspirations of our members are heard at the highest levels of decision-making,” Atwoli stated.

CTUG maintains a unique role in influencing policy within the Commonwealth, having special representation at the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meetings (CHOGM).

During its most recent engagement in Apia, Samoa, in October 2024, CTUG played a pivotal role in influencing labour-related resolutions that were later adopted by Heads of State.

Atwoli, who also serves as Vice President of the International Trade Union Confederation (ITUC) in Brussels, reaffirmed his commitment to championing the rights of workers both in Kenya and internationally.

