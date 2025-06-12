Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

NATIONAL NEWS

Arrest warrant issued against Activist Boniface Mwangi over failure to appear in court

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 12 – An arrest warrant has been issued against activist Boniface Mwangi over his failure to appear in court to take plea in an assault case.

According to the charge sheet, Mwangi is required to respond to claims of assaulting a police officer.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The court has directed that the matter be mentioned on July 14 for directions.

It is alleged that on April 20, at the Metropolitan Court in Kilimani, Mwangi assaulted a police officer who was on duty causing him actual bodily harm.

In a separate count, it is alleged that on April 2 at the same location, he also assaulted another police officer performing his duties, occasioning him actual bodily harm.

It is further alleged that on the same day he used abusive language directed at another officer with the intent to provoke a breach of the peace.

In this article:, ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Ruto Urges Prosecutors to Embrace AI in Fight Against Transnational Crime

Ruto emphasized that technological adoption in law enforcement is no longer optional but essential.

56 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Govt allocates billions to boost state surveillance using Spyware

Optimus 3.0 is a next-generation spyware system designed for state surveillance.

1 hour ago

Africa

(WATCH) Burkina Faso’s President Ibrahim Traore accuses Western countries of interference in Sahel alliance

Burkina Faso’s President Ibrahim Traore hit out at Western interference in the Sahel states, as representatives gathered for the inaugural performance of the union’s...

1 hour ago

Kenya

(WATCH) Kenya Receives Over 6mn Doses of TB and Polio Vaccines

Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale on Thursday flagged off a major consignment of life-saving vaccines, signalling renewed momentum in Kenya’s child immunisation programme. The...

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

President Ruto to close 3rd Commonwealth Heads of Prosecuting Agencies Conference

The President was accompanied by Mombasa Governor Abdulswamad Nassir and the Director of Public Prosecution Renson Ingonga.

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

President Ruto condoles with Albert Ojwang’s family in telephone call

During the call, the head of state assured them of justice and accountability over his death while in police custody.

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

CS Mbadi to present Sh4.24tn budget

The budget comes amid tough economic conditions and public concern, rising cost of living and debate on the Finance Bill 2025.

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Starvation alert as children fill Kenya refugee ward after US aid cuts

Emaciated children fill a 30-bed ward at Kakuma's Amusait Hospital, staring blankly at visitors as they receive treatment for severe acute malnutrition.

4 hours ago