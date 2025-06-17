“Arrest Him Now”: Civil Society and Lawyers Demand Prosecution of DIG Lagat Over Ojwang’s Death

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 17—Civil society leaders, prominent lawyers and political figures are demanding the immediate arrest and prosecution of Deputy Inspector General of Police Eliud Lagat following the death of teacher and blogger Albert Ojwang while in police custody—calling his decision to “step aside” a hollow gesture.

Outrage has grown since Monday when Lagat issued a statement saying he had stepped aside to allow investigations. But rights groups and legal experts say that’s not enough.

“Stepping aside is not justice. It’s not accountability. Eliud Lagat must be arrested and charged with murder,” said Hussein Khalid, CEO of human rights group VOCAL Africa.

“What we saw was torture and murder inside a police cell. If this country respects the rule of law, Lagat must face it in court.”

Former Chief Justice David Maraga also weighed in, terming the move to step aside insufficient: “The stepping aside of Eliud Lagat is a first step. Next, we demand resignation, arrest, and prosecution.”

Lawyer Willis Otieno dismissed Lagat’s statement as a charade.

“He’s on a paid vacation at taxpayers’ expense. He retains his rank, salary, access to State House, and police escort. That is not justice. Lagat didn’t just fail in duty—he orchestrated a killing and a cover-up.”

“He should be arrested, charged, and prosecuted like any other murder suspect.”

Ojwang, 31, was arrested in Homa Bay after Lagat filed a complaint over a social media post. He was transferred to Nairobi Central Police Station, where he was reported dead the following day. Police Headquarters initially claimed he was found unconscious, possibly after committing suicide by banging his head against the wall, but a post-mortem revealed blunt force trauma to the head, neck compression, and extensive soft tissue injuries—clear signs of assault.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen has since ordered the installation CCTV’s in police stations countrywide.

The Kenya Human Rights Commission (KHRC) said Lagat is a “key suspect” in the murder and must be prosecuted immediately.

“There is prima facie evidence linking him to the torture and death. IPOA must exercise its mandate and prosecute not just the junior officers but those at the top—starting with Lagat,” KHRC said in a statement.

KHRC also called for action against DCI boss Mohammed Amin for allegedly misleading the public about the circumstances surrounding Ojwang’s death.

“We cannot claim to be fighting impunity if senior officers who sanction or cover up torture walk free,” KHRC added.

Political activist Miguna Miguna was more direct: “We want Lagat, Haji, Kanja, Amin, and their handlers in Kamiti. Resignations are meaningless—these are criminal acts that demand criminal prosecution.”

Several arrests have already been made in the case. These include Nairobi Central OCS Samson Talam, a constable, a police technician, and three civilian detainees who allegedly participated in Ojwang’s torture. The detainees—Gin Ammitou Abwao, Collins Karani Ireri, and Brian Mwaniki Njue—were arrested by IPOA and remain in custody.

CCTV footage from the police station was found to have been tampered with shortly after Ojwang’s death, further fueling suspicions of a cover-up.

Despite public pressure, no charges have yet been filed against Lagat.

Lawyer Otieno warned: “If Lagat is not arrested and charged, it will confirm what many Kenyans already believe: that our justice system protects the powerful and punishes the powerless.”

Lagat issued a statement Monday saying, he had opted to step aside to allow for investigations, amid planned protests on Tuesday.

“I have today opted to step aside from the office of the Deputy Inspector General – Kenya Police Service pending completion of investigations,” he said in a statement.

He offered his condolences to Ojwang’s family and pledged to cooperate with authorities.

Ojwang’s father said he still hopes to hear from Lagat on what exactly led to his arrest and eventual murder in police custody.

“I should see or hear from him [Lagat] what my child did to him,” said Meshack Ojwang Opiyo in an emotional press interview in Nairobi at the weekend.

Protest organisers and legal experts insist that stepping aside does not amount to accountability—and have vowed to continue demonstrations until Lagat is arrested and prosecuted for murder.