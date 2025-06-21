Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

The Justice Mativo-led bench ruled that Kirui was properly convicted and that the mandatory life sentence imposed under the Sexual Offences Act was both lawful and appropriate/FILE

NATIONAL NEWS

Appeal court upholds life sentence for man convicted of defiling 4-year-old girl

Wesley Kiplangat Kirui had moved to the Court of Appeal to challenge the sentence delivered in 2012 after an unsucessful attempt at the High Court in 2019.

Published

NAKURU, Kenya, Jun 21 — The Court of Appeal sitting in Nakuru has dismissed an appeal challenging a conviction and life sentence in a defilement of a four-year-old girl in Molo.

Wesley Kiplangat Kirui had moved to the Court of Appeal to challenge the sentence delivered in 2012 after an unsucessful attempt at the High Court in 2019.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

In a unanimous decision, the three-judge bench composed of Justices John Mativo, Mwaniki Gachoka, and Weldon Korir, found the appeal lacked merit both on conviction and sentencing grounds.

The court ruled that Kirui was properly convicted and that the mandatory life sentence imposed under the Sexual Offences Act was both lawful and appropriate.

“We are satisfied that, ultimately, the prosecution discharged its burden of proof to the required standard,” the judges stated in a judgement delivered on Friday.

“Accordingly, the appeal against the conviction lacks merit and it is hereby dismissed.”

Kirui was originally charged in 2010 for defiling MCM, a child aged just four years at the time, at Oinoptich village in Molo District.

The attack occurred on April 14, 2010, and was witnessed by the child’s brother and their mother, who caught Kirui in the act and raised the alarm.

Severe injuries

Evidence presented during trial, including the testimony of the minor, her parents, medical reports, and several eyewitnesses, confirmed the gruesome nature of the crime.

The complainant suffered severe injuries, including a torn hymen and bleeding, as confirmed by a clinical officer who examined her.

Kirui was convicted in March 2012 and sentenced to life imprisonment.

He appealed to the High Court, which upheld the conviction and sentence in June 2019.

Persisting with a second appeal, Kirui argued that the sentence was excessive, the charge sheet defective, and that his constitutional rights had been violated.

However, the appellate court rejected those arguments, citing recent jurisprudence from the Supreme Court upholding the legality of mandatory life sentences under Section 8(2) of the Sexual Offences Act.

“We have no discretion to reduce the sentence set out therein,” the bench stated.

“The recent decisions of the Supreme Court in Republic v. Joshua Gichuki Mwangi and Republic v. Manyeso have affirmed that the mandatory nature of life sentence under section 8(2) is lawful.”

The Court affirmed both the conviction and sentence by the lower court.

“In the end, we find that the present appeal is unmerited. Accordingly, we affirm the conviction and uphold the sentence.”

In this article:, , , , , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

County News

Kilifi Court hands 2 men 10-year jail sentences for defiling 14-year-old boy

David Katana Karisa and Charles Nyoka Hamisi were convicted of gang defilement, contrary to Section 10 of the Sexual Offences Act No. 3 of...

May 15, 2025

Headlines

8 people injured in Njoro-Molo Road accident hospitalised in Elburgon and Nakuru

Kenya Red Cross confirmed its first responders provided first aid and psycho-social support services to those affected.

May 9, 2025

County News

Man sentenced to life for defiling 7-year-old girl in Kericho

The accused allegedly lured her into his house under the pretense of sending her to the shop before locking the door and assaulting her...

March 21, 2025

County News

30-year-old man arrested for murder of 17-year-old girl police say he defiled

Police said the decomposing body was half-naked, with the police considering the posibility the girl was defiled and later strangled to death.

March 14, 2025

County News

DCI identifies persons of interest in murder of Molo activist

The agency stated that the individuals identified could provide crucial insights into the killing of the activist, an outspoken critic of the local leadership.

January 25, 2025

County News

Tension in Molo as Residents Protest Brutal Killing of Youth Leader Richard Otieno

Otieno, popularly known as Molo President, was a vocal critic of both the government and area MP Kimani Kuria, whom he accused of failing...

January 19, 2025

County News

Kwale magistrate hands man 20-year jail term for defiling 13-year-old

Athuman Hamisi was convicted and handed a 20-year sentence after the prosecution, led by Collins Orwa, presented six witnesses who testified against him.

December 10, 2024

NATIONAL NEWS

Govt seeks alternative financier to rehabilitate aging transmission lines

KETRACO Managing Director John Mativo on Saturday asserted that the cancellation of the Adani deal will slow the process of rehabilitating the country's aging...

November 24, 2024