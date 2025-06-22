All Saints’ Cathedral to host June 25 interdenominational memorial

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 22 – Clerics from various Christian denominations are expected to converge at All Saints’ Cathedral in Nairobi on Sunday for an interdenominational prayer service in honour of young Kenyans killed during the June 2024 anti-Finance Bill protests.

The service, scheduled for 3pm, has been organized under the #LestWeForgetJune25 banner by faith-based organizations, including the National Council of Churches of Kenya (NCCK), the Evangelical Alliance of Kenya (EAK), and the Kenya Christian Professionals Forum (KCPF), among others.

Organizers say the gathering will feature scripture readings, moments of silence, and solemn tributes, serving as a call for national reflection, justice, and healing.

The service comes just days before nationwide demonstrations planned for June 25, marking the first anniversary of the deadly protests during which police shot and killed several demonstrators after they stormed Parliament in anger over the passage of the contentious 2024/25 Finance Bill.

This year’s protests have been reignited by the recent death of teacher and blogger Albert Ojwang, who died in police custody—sparking fresh outrage and renewed calls for police accountability.

On Wednesday, Nairobi Regional Police Commander George Seda assured the public of their safety, noting that authorities had received formal notice of the planned protests.

“For the 25th, we have got what we call enhanced plans for that,” Seda said.

“The letter was delivered to the Central Police Station and we are fully aware of their intents.”