NATIONAL NEWS

Autopsy Confirms Albert Ojwang Died From Violent Assault, Suicide Ruled Out

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 10 – An autopsy on social media influencer Albert Ojwang shows that he died of head injuries, neck compression and multiple soft tissue injuries consistent with assault.

According to lead pathologist Bernard Midia, the injuries were externally inflicted and ruled out suicide.

“The pattern of the injury, especially on the trauma I found on the head, hitting against a blunt substance like a wall would have a pattern,” he stated.

He further pointed out that the injuries also showed signs of struggle.

“The bleeds that we found on the scalp, on the skin of the head were spaced, including on the face, sides of the head, and the back of the head,” he stated.

“When we tie up together with other injuries that are well spread on parts of the body including the upper limbs and the trunk, then this is unlikely to be self-inflicted injury.”

The findings contradict Inspector General Douglas Kanja’s earlier public statement that Ojwang died from self-inflicted injuries.

Ojwang, had reportedly posted a critical message about a senior police officer on social media.

Shortly thereafter, he was picked up by officers from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) in Homa Bay and transported to Central Police Station in Nairobi where he died in a police cell under unclear circumstances.

Human rights activists are now calling for an independent investigation, warning that failure to address the incident transparently will further erode public trust in law enforcement.

The Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) launched a preliminary inquiry, to inquire what led to Ojwang’s death.

Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader Raila Odinga has also demanded for immediate action from Police Headquarters over social influencer Albert Ojwang’s death in a police cell.

In a statement, Odinga called for full accountability and swift, credible investigation into the matter.

