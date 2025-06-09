Albert Ojwang autopsy today as IG Kanja tours Central Police Station

NAIROBI, Kenya Jun 9 – A postmortem on Albert Ojwang, who died under unclear circumstances in police custody, will be conducted on June 9 at City Mortuary.

Inspector General Douglas Kanja and Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) Chairperson Issack Hassan are expected at Central Police Station, with a media briefing to follow.

“The Inspector General will be at Central Police today at 10am alongside the Chairman of the IPOA…,followed by the possibility of the Inspector General visiting the City Mortuary to view the body of the deceased, who died under mysterious circumstances while in police custody,” read a media invite.

Ojwang’s family and lawyers will address the press thereafter after the autopsy.

Ojwang, arrested over alleged false publication, died last week with police claiming he hit his head in a cell.

Several officers who were on duty at the Nairobi Central Police Station on the night Ojwang died have since been interdicted pending investigation.