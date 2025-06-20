Aga Khan University Hospital Opens 54th Outreach Medical Centre in Westlands

NAIROBI, June 20 – The Aga Khan University Hospital, Nairobi, has opened its 54th Medical Centre along Rhapta Road in Westlands, further expanding its footprint in the provision of quality healthcare services.

The Rhapta Medical Centre will offer a wide range of general and specialist services, including Obstetrics and Gynaecology, ENT, Paediatrics, a Well-Baby Clinic, Counselling Psychology, Vaccination, Nutrition and Weight Loss, and Family Medicine. It will also provide comprehensive wellness programmes.

Speaking at the launch, Minet Kenya CEO and Chief Guest Sammy Muthui praised the hospital for its commitment to bridging the healthcare access gap.

“Outreach centres play a critical role in promoting health equity in a world where affordability, proximity and quality remain challenges. Currently, the national health facility-to-population ratio stands at just 2.4 per 10,000 people,” said Muthui.

“The opening of this medical centre symbolises hope and inclusion for the over 46 per cent of Kenyans who rely on private providers like Aga Khan University Hospital,” he added.

The new centre is part of the hospital’s broader strategy to expand access to high-quality care. It is supported by on-site ultrasound services, a fully equipped laboratory, and a pharmacy.

“This medical centre is not just a building—it is a promise to deliver quality and accessible care closer to where people live and work, offering convenience to families and improving health outcomes,” said Rashid Khalani, CEO of Aga Khan University Hospital.

“Rhapta Medical Centre will uphold the same rigorous quality standards that define our care, with well-trained staff and evidence-based medicine,” he added.

Aga Khan University Hospital currently operates 50 outreach medical centres in Kenya and four in Uganda. It also offers mobile lab sample collection, home medication delivery, and home care services.