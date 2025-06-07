7 suspects arrested over fatal shooting of Police officer in Nakuru

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAKURU, Kenya, Jun 2 – Seven suspects have been arrested in connection with the murder of a police officer in Nakuru on Monday night.

A statement from Office of The Inspector General idicated that three suspects were arrested at the scene while the other four were smoked of their hiding den within Nakuru Central Business District.

The statement signed by National Police Service spokesperson, Muchiri Nyaga revealed that the four were found in a lodging near Taidy’s hotel following a tip from their fellow suspects.

“Upon further interrogation, suspects led officers to a location where an AK-47 riffle, believed to have been used in the murder was recovered,” read the statement.

The three officers were on Patrol in Bondeni Estate on the night of June 1 when they were accosted and attacked by armed gangsters.

one of them succumbed to the injuries while the other two were underwent first aid treatment at Alghadir Hospital in Free Hold before being transfered to a different facility for specialised treatment.

Muchiri said the police service was steadfast in its commitment to protecting lives and property

He assured the public that the service would continue to pursue and dismantle criminal networks to ensure safety and security of all Kenyans

Nakuru City and its environs has experiences a wave of increased criminal activities in the last two months that includes murders, stabbing, defilements, shooting and rape.

This has led to fear among residents with some communities resorting to mob justice.

On saturday, a man who was allegedly caught on the act as he attempted defilement was torched by irate residents in pipeline area.