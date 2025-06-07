Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

NATIONAL NEWS

7 suspects arrested over fatal shooting of Police officer in Nakuru

3 suspects were arrested at the scene while the other four were smoked of their hiding den within Nakuru Central Business District.

Published

NAKURU, Kenya, Jun 2 – Seven suspects have been arrested in connection with the murder of a police officer in Nakuru on Monday night.

A statement from Office of The Inspector General idicated that three suspects were arrested at the scene while the other four were smoked of their hiding den within Nakuru Central Business District.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The statement signed by National Police Service spokesperson, Muchiri Nyaga revealed that the four were found in a lodging near Taidy’s hotel following a tip from their fellow suspects.

“Upon further interrogation, suspects led officers to a location where an AK-47 riffle, believed to have been used in the murder was recovered,” read the statement.

The three officers were on Patrol in Bondeni Estate on the night of June 1 when they were accosted and attacked by armed gangsters.

one of them succumbed to the injuries while the other two were underwent first aid treatment at Alghadir Hospital in Free Hold before being transfered to a different facility for specialised treatment.

Muchiri said the police service was steadfast in its commitment to protecting lives and property

He assured the public that the service would continue to pursue and dismantle criminal networks to ensure safety and security of all Kenyans

Nakuru City and its environs has experiences a wave of increased criminal activities in the last two months that includes murders, stabbing, defilements, shooting and rape.

This has led to fear among residents with some communities resorting to mob justice.

On saturday, a man who was allegedly caught on the act as he attempted defilement was torched by irate residents in pipeline area.

In this article:, , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Boniface Mwangi alongside other activists had traveled to Tanzania to observe the trial of opposition leader Tundu Lissu, a vocal critic of President Samia Suluhu, who has been barred from contesting in the October 2025 elections and faces treason charges. Boniface Mwangi alongside other activists had traveled to Tanzania to observe the trial of opposition leader Tundu Lissu, a vocal critic of President Samia Suluhu, who has been barred from contesting in the October 2025 elections and faces treason charges.

NATIONAL NEWS

Activists Boniface Mwangi Alleges Torture, Sexual Assault During Detention in Tanzania

Mwangi recounted the traumatic ordeal the two faced after traveling to Tanzania to support opposition figure Tundu Lissu during a court appearance.

49 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Medical Supplies Firm Rolls Out 98 CT Scans, 400 Theatres and Labs in Kenyan Counties

The rollout represents a critical milestone in Kenya’s commitment to decentralized access to specialized medical services and the broader goal of Universal Health Coverage.

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Kindiki roots for national unity and inclusion to fulfil Kenya’s aspirations as he praises Raila-Ruto unity deal

Kindiki pledged support for President William Ruto’s unity agenda, saying it is key to delivering economic freedom to all Kenyans.

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Audit Exposes Sh304bn in idle govt project funds

Gathungu highlighted stalled development and chronic underperformance, warning that continued inefficiencies in budget absorption are jeopardising critical national infrastructure and social initiatives

2 hours ago

Top stories

Police officer killed in Nakuru ambush

The injured officers were rushed to Nakuru Level Five Hospital, where they are receiving treatment, authorities said.

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Raila roots for compensation of victims in anti-govt protests as path to national healing

Raila welcomed recent gestures of contrition from the government, including public apologies made by President William Ruto and National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula during...

23 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Raila roots for more delegated roles for counties, denounces provincial administration

Speaking during the 62nd Madaraka Day celebrations held in Homa Bay County, Odinga emphasized the importance of fully implementing devolution as enshrined in the...

24 hours ago

DIPLOMACY

Kenya defends Kosovo recognition as Tanzania moves to deepen ties with Pristina

The PS pointed to the ongoing official visit by Tanzania’s Minister for Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation, Ambassador Mahmoud Thabit Kombo, to Kosovo...

1 day ago