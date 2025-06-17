Connect with us

41 young Kenyans leaders selected for 2025 Mandela Washington Fellowship

Published

 NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 16- The U.S. Embassy in Nairobi has announced the selection of 41 “outstanding young Kenyan leaders” for the 2025 Mandela Washington Fellowship (MWF), a flagship program of the Young African Leaders Initiative (YALI).

The selected fellows will participate in a six-week academic and leadership program at top U.S. universities and leadership institutes from June 18 to July 29, 2025.

In a statement, the Embassy described the selected fellows as established professionals representing Kenya’s diverse talent pool.

They include journalists, novelists, scientists, and entrepreneurs drawn from across the country, including Turkana, Kisii, Laikipia, Nairobi, Isiolo, Mombasa, and Kiambu.

“All share a passion for building stronger communities,” the Embassy said.

The 2025 fellows will be grouped into three thematic tracks: business leadership, civic leadership, and public management.

During the program, participants from across Africa will engage in intensive academic coursework, leadership training, and networking, while also sharing their expertise and experiences in community development.

Kenya and Nigeria will contribute the largest cohorts to the 2025 fellowship, which will bring together a total of 650 young leaders from across the continent.

“We extend our heartfelt congratulations to all 41 of Kenya’s Mandela Washington Fellows. This program is one of the most prestigious and impactful initiatives we support,” said Acting Deputy Chief of Mission Carla Benini.

“The United States remains committed to empowering the next generation of Kenyan leaders, whether in business, civil society, or public service. Six decades of U.S.-Kenya relations are built around these opportunities for our citizens to learn from each other. The Mandela Washington Fellowship builds lasting friendships that enhance the strength and prosperity for both nations.”

Upon returning to Kenya, the fellows will join the U.S. Government Exchange Alumni network, which includes more than 6,000 Kenyans who have participated in exchange programs organized through the embassy.

 The alumni have access to networking, mentorship, funding opportunities, and ongoing collaboration with the embassy as they continue their leadership development and contribute to their communities.

