4 Activists file petition to privately prosecute DIG Lagat

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 11 – Four activists have filed a petition seeking to privately prosecute Deputy Inspector General Eliud Lagat over the killing of social media influencer Albert Ojwang.

In the suit, Julius Ogogoh, Khelef Khalifa, Francis Auma and Peter Agoro want Lagat barred from accessing his office.

They are seeking to be allowed to press murder charges against Lagat, accusing him of orchestrating the killing in violation of Section 203, as read with Section 204 of the Penal Code.

“The Honourable Court be pleased to grant the Applicants leave to institute private prosecution against the Deputy Inspector General of Police Mr Eliud Kipkoech Lagat for the offense of murder of one Albert Omondi Ojwang’,” reads part of the application.

The activists also want Lagat barred from interfering with the ongoing investigations, or contacting any potential witnesses, most of whom are his junior officers.