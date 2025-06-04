Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Deputy Inspector General of Police Eliud Lagat.

NATIONAL NEWS

4 Activists file petition to privately prosecute DIG Lagat

In the suit, Julius Ogogoh, Khelef Khalifa, Francis Auma and Peter Agoro want Lagat barred from accessing his office.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 11 – Four activists have filed a petition seeking to privately prosecute Deputy Inspector General Eliud Lagat over the killing of social media influencer Albert Ojwang.

In the suit, Julius Ogogoh, Khelef Khalifa, Francis Auma and Peter Agoro want Lagat barred from accessing his office.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

They are seeking to be allowed to press murder charges against Lagat, accusing him of orchestrating the killing in violation of Section 203, as read with Section 204 of the Penal Code.

“The Honourable Court be pleased to grant the Applicants leave to institute private prosecution against the Deputy Inspector General of Police Mr Eliud Kipkoech Lagat for the offense of murder of one Albert Omondi Ojwang’,” reads part of the application.

The activists also want Lagat barred from interfering with the ongoing investigations, or contacting any potential witnesses, most of whom are his junior officers.

In this article:, , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Camels Touted as a Key to Africa’s Nutrition and Economic Growth at Nairobi Forum

Camels, especially prized for their milk, are often the only source of nutrition for children in pastoralist communities where drought and food scarcity are...

46 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Ruto urges patience, cautions against speculation in Albert Ojwang probe

Ruto warned against rushing to conclusions, noting that doing so could undermine the investigative process.

1 hour ago

NATIONAL NEWS

IPOA names 5 police officers involved in the arrest of Albert Ojwang’

IPOA Vice Chairperson Ann Mwangi told senators that Sergeant Sigei, Sergeant Wesley Kirui, and Police Constables Dennis Kinyani, Milton Mwanze, and Boniface Rabudo picked...

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Court directs AG to draft law on political campaigns outside election period

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 11 – The High Court has directed the Attorney General to draft a law on political campaigns outside the election period,...

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

IPOA says CCTV at Central Police Station interfered with during Ojwang’s detention

IPOA Deputy Chairperson Ann Mwangi stated that the cameras had been located in the office of the Officer Commanding Station.

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

(WATCH) IPOA says CCTV footage at Central Police Station was interfered with as probe on Albert Ojwang’s death intensifies

IPOA Vice Chairperson Ann Mwangi says investigations show CCTV at Central Police Station office interfered with as probe on Albert Ojwang’s death intensifies.

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

IG Kanja says Ojwang was treated well after Homa Bay arrest and enroute to Nairobi

Kanja did not explain why Ojwang was transported over 400 kilometers to Nairobi, while other suspects were detained at local police stations near their...

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

(WATCH) CS Murkomen says govt won’t interfere or shield anyone found culpable in the death of Albert Ojwang

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen has vowed that any police officers found responsible for the murder of blogger Albert Ojwang will be held fully...

4 hours ago