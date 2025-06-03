3 suspects in the murder of Kasipul MP Were freeed due to lack of evidence

NAIROBI, Kenya Jun 5 – Three suspects previously held in connection with the murder of Kasipul Member of Parliament Ong’ondo Were have been released by the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport Court after Magistrate Irene Gichobi ordered their immediate release.

The trio Juma Haikal, Douglas Wambugu, and David Kagame were freed after the prosecution told the court that the evidence collected did not directly link them to the murder.

Their release brings the total number of suspects freed so far to five.

Earlier, the Makadara Court released Dennis Sewe Manyasi and Walter Owino Awino, who are now expected to take the stand as prosecution witnesses in the ongoing case.

Meanwhile, five other suspects remain in custody pending mental health evaluations before they are formally charged.

Last Month businessman Philip Aroko, a suspect in the murder of the late Kasipul MP who had been rearrested was freed on a Sh300,000 cash bail by the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport court.