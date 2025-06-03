3 Cattle theft suspects burnt to death in Nyandarua after mob storms police station

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 27 – Three Cattle theft suspects at Ndunyu Njeru police cells in Nyandarua were on Thursday night burnt to death a mob stormed the station.

According to a police report, about 400 people stormed the station demanding the release of four prisoners who had been arrested earlier for stock theft.

The report indicated that “the officers resisted but they were eventually overwhelmed by the rowdy crowd who were armed with crude weapons and petrol.”

“They burned the station building with four suspected held in police cell, which also host Area Chief, Station Vehicle GKA 209H Toyota Land cruiser which belong to SCPC North Kinangop and Suspect motor vehicle which were burned and reduced to shell and one uni-hut with two rooms that’s houses the OCS office and crime office were all burned to ashes,” the report said.

It further indicated that a container which is used as exhibit store was broken into, and two motorcycles and empty fuel drum were stolen.

Four officers’ houses were also broken into and assorted items stolen.

However, the report stated that one suspect, Joseph Mukono was rescued alive and rushed to Nyayo hospital at Engineer.

The rowdy crowd escaped immediately after the arrival of reinforcement from South Kinangop Sub-county and Kinangop police station.