Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Crime Scene/FILE

NATIONAL NEWS

3 Cattle theft suspects burnt to death in Nyandarua after mob storms police station

About 400 people stormed the station demanding the release of four prisoners who had been arrested earlier for stock theft.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 27 – Three Cattle theft suspects at Ndunyu Njeru police cells in Nyandarua were on Thursday night burnt to death a mob stormed the station.

According to a police report, about 400 people stormed the station demanding the release of four prisoners who had been arrested earlier for stock theft.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The report indicated that “the officers resisted but they were eventually overwhelmed by the rowdy crowd who were armed with crude weapons and petrol.”

“They burned the station building with four suspected held in police cell, which also host Area Chief, Station Vehicle GKA 209H Toyota Land cruiser which belong to SCPC North Kinangop and  Suspect motor vehicle which were burned and reduced to shell and one uni-hut with two rooms that’s houses the OCS office and crime office were all burned to ashes,” the report said.

It further indicated that a container which is used as exhibit store was broken into, and two motorcycles and empty fuel drum were stolen.

Four officers’ houses were also broken into and assorted items stolen.

However, the report stated that one suspect, Joseph Mukono was rescued alive and rushed to Nyayo hospital at Engineer.

The rowdy crowd escaped immediately after the arrival of reinforcement from South Kinangop Sub-county and Kinangop police station.

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

CS Ruku Condemns Opposition-Fueled Protests, Reaffirms Govt’s Commitment to Youth Empowerment

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 27 – Public Service Cabinet Secretary Geoffrey Ruku, has criticized the destruction that accompanied Wednesday’s Gen Z-led protests, accusing opposition leaders...

1 hour ago

NATIONAL NEWS

NACADA champions fight against alcohol and drug abuse in Embu and beyond

NACADA Board Chairman, Stephen Mairori, emphasized that curbing alcohol and drug abuse begins with proactive measures rather than reactive solutions.

1 hour ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Commonwealth urges calm and restraint following chaotic June 25 protests

Botchwey expressed deep concern over the unfolding events, noting the significance of the moment for many Kenyans still grieving the loss of lives during...

2 hours ago

Africa

Ruto says urgent AU reform is key to strengthening continental voice

Speaking when he hosted AU Commission Chairperson Mahamoud Ali Youssouf at State House, Nairobi, Ruto stated the reforms will include ensuring that AU's organs...

3 hours ago

Headlines

Kipyegon falls short in sub-four-minute mile bid

Kipyegon was kitted out in an aerodynamic skinsuit and specially designed spikes as she targeted sub-60 second laps - an average speed of about...

5 hours ago

Headlines

Gachagua suspends planned Embu tour after June 25 protest deaths, business losses

In a statement to newsrooms, Gachagua said he had taken the decision following the June 25 demonstrations called by Gen Z youth in which...

6 hours ago

Headlines

Gachagua blames State-sponsored goons for chaos, looting during Gen Z Protests

Gachagua castigated Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen for his characterization of the Gen Z-led protests comparing the demonstrations to acts of terrorism.

12 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Ichungwah, Junet accuse Gachagua of orchestrating June 25 deadly protests.

Speaking while introducing a jointly sponsored motion to condemn the lawlessness, destruction, and vandalism of public and private property during the protests, Majority Leader...

16 hours ago