(WATCH) 20% of all Affordable Houses to be reserved for KDF, Police, Prison officers – President Ruto

More on Capital News

Kenya

Rose Njeri charged over anti-Finance Bill website

The charge is based on Section 16 of the Computer Misuse and Cybercrimes Act No. 5 of 2018, which criminalizes unauthorized interference with computer...

1 hour ago

Africa

Raila hosts Somaliland President at Nairobi home

NAIROBI, Kenya Jun 3 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga on Tuesday hosted the President of Somaliland, Dr. Abdirahman Mohamed Abdilahi (Ciro), at his...

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

4 suspected Al-Shabaab militants killed in a raid by elite SOG team in Garissa

A fierce gun battle ensued as the suspects resisted arrest, prompting officers to return fire and fatally shoot the four assailants.

2 hours ago

Kenya

LSK alarmed as Rose Njeri’s whereabouts remain unknown

Njeri had created a website that simplified and highlighted contentious clauses in the Finance Bill 2025

3 hours ago

JOBS

KUTRRH seeks new CEO, applications open until June 24

The position, which falls under Job Grade KUTRRH 1, is a three-year contract that is renewable once, based on performance.

3 hours ago

Kenya

KNH issues 7-day notice to claim 124 unclaimed bodies

According to the Act, if a body remains unclaimed, the hospital is required to seek authorization from the court to dispose of it.

3 hours ago

Kenya

NYS scandal case against former PS Lillian Omollo, 36 others back in court Thursday

NAIROBI, Kenya Jun 3 – The long-running corruption case involving former Youth and Gender Affairs Principal Secretary Lillian Omollo and 36 others returns to...

3 hours ago

Kenya

Gov’t rolls out school ID drive for secondary students

Education officials across the country have been urged to notify schools and support the smooth rollout of the registration drive.

3 hours ago