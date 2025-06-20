NATIONAL NEWS
(WATCH) 20% of all Affordable Houses to be reserved for KDF, Police, Prison officers – President Ruto
Kenya
The charge is based on Section 16 of the Computer Misuse and Cybercrimes Act No. 5 of 2018, which criminalizes unauthorized interference with computer...
Africa
NAIROBI, Kenya Jun 3 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga on Tuesday hosted the President of Somaliland, Dr. Abdirahman Mohamed Abdilahi (Ciro), at his...
NATIONAL NEWS
A fierce gun battle ensued as the suspects resisted arrest, prompting officers to return fire and fatally shoot the four assailants.
Kenya
Njeri had created a website that simplified and highlighted contentious clauses in the Finance Bill 2025
JOBS
The position, which falls under Job Grade KUTRRH 1, is a three-year contract that is renewable once, based on performance.
Kenya
According to the Act, if a body remains unclaimed, the hospital is required to seek authorization from the court to dispose of it.
Kenya
NAIROBI, Kenya Jun 3 – The long-running corruption case involving former Youth and Gender Affairs Principal Secretary Lillian Omollo and 36 others returns to...
Kenya
Education officials across the country have been urged to notify schools and support the smooth rollout of the registration drive.