2 Kenya Airforce officers killed in military plane crash in Kwale

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 14 – Two Kenya Airforce officers have been killed after military plane crashed at Ndavaya, Kinango area in Kwale.

The fixed wing plane departed from Mombasa at 11:39am Saturday and was last seen near Diani before disappearing from the radar.

It crashed at approximately 12:06 pm about 27 minutes after takeoff.

The cause of the accident is yet to be known, and it is also not clear on those who were on board.

Emergency response teams, including KAF crash investigators, were deployed to the scene for search and recovery operations.

Such accidents involving military planes are common amid calls to replace the aging fleet.