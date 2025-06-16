16 Treated at KNH from Nairobi Protests, Including Trader Shot in the Head

NAIROBI, Kenya June 18 – Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) has confirmed that it received 16 patients injured during Tuesday’s #JusticeForOjwang protests in Nairobi, including a male trader who was shot in the head and remains in critical condition in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

In a statement issued Wednesday, the hospital said the man, identified as a trader operating within the Central Business District, was rushed in at 3:16 p.m. with a gunshot wound to the left side of his head. Emergency doctors stabilised him and placed him on life support before a complex, two-hour brain surgery was conducted to remove the bullet.

“He remains on mechanical ventilation. While his condition is still critical, he is alive and under close, round-the-clock observation,” the statement read in part, signed by Acting Chief Executive Officer Dr. William Sigilai.

KNH said the 16 patients it received suffered injuries ranging from gunshot wounds to blunt trauma. Of those, seven were admitted for further management, two have undergone surgery, four are scheduled for operations, and nine were treated and discharged.

Another victim, yet to be identified, sustained a skull fracture reportedly from an assault during the protests. Hospital officials commended the quick actions of first responders and members of the public who helped ferry the wounded to hospital.