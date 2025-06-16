16 Treated at KNH following Nairobi protests, including mask vendor shot on the head, says Sigilai, the hospital’s acting CEO

NAIROBI, June 18, 2025— Sixteen people were treated at Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) following Tuesday’s protest-related unrest in Nairobi, including a critically injured trader who sustained a gunshot wound to the head, the hospital has confirmed.

In a statement issued Wednesday, KNH said the male trader, who has since been identified as Boniface Mwangi Kariuki, was referred to the facility at 3:16 p.m. on June 17 after being shot during protests in Nairobi’s Central Business District (CBD).

Kariuki, who operates within the city center, arrived at the hospital in critical condition, suffering from severe brain injury and excessive bleeding.

“Upon arrival at the Accident and Emergency Department, he was critically ill with a gunshot wound to the head,” said Dr. William Sigilai, the hospital’s acting Chief Executive Officer.

“He was stabilised and placed on life support by a team led by emergency physician Dr. Janet Sugut.”

A CT scan revealed that the bullet had penetrated the left side of the head.

The patient was rushed into the operating theater at approximately 8:50 p.m., where a multidisciplinary team led by consultant neurosurgeon Dr. Sam Njiru performed a delicate two-hour surgery.

The bullet was successfully removed.

The patient is now admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), where he remains on mechanical ventilation and under round-the-clock observation.

While his condition remains critical, KNH emphasized that the man is alive and receiving continuous specialist care.

Overall, the hospital received 16 patients linked to Tuesday’s protests.

Of these, nine were treated and discharged, while seven required admission.

Two patients have already undergone surgery, and four more are scheduled for operations.

Among the injured is an unidentified patient with a skull fracture, reportedly sustained during an assault.

“The injuries ranged from gunshot wounds to blunt trauma,” Dr. Sigilai said, adding that KNH commends the swift action of first responders and members of the public who facilitated the quick transfer of casualties to the hospital.

The injuries occurred amid nationwide protests demanding accountability for police brutality following the death of Homa Bay based teacher Albert Ojwang in police custody.

Human rights groups and lawmakers have condemned the use of excessive force by security agencies, with calls intensifying for investigations and justice for the victims.

On Tuesday, the Kenya National Commission on Human Rights (KNCHR) disclosed that at least 22 people were injured during protests in Nairobi, Mombasa, Kilifi, and Kwale.

The injuries included gunshot wounds, head lacerations, whip lashes, blunt trauma, and asthma attacks resulting from tear gas exposure.

KNCHR Vice Chairperson Dr. Raymond Nyeris, in a statement released Tuesday evening, strongly criticized the conduct of police during the demonstrations.

“This is an unacceptable conduct by the police who are required to discharge their duties professionally and provide security for all persons in Kenya without favour or bias,” said Dr. Nyeris.

“The conduct of the police not only takes Kenya back to the dark past but is a sure recipe for creating anarchy in the Country.”