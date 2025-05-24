Zubeidah Kananu retains Kenya Editors’ Guild presidency, trouncing Citizen TV’s Okwara

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya May 24 – Zubeidah Koome was on Saturday re-elected President of the Kenya Editors’ Guild (KEG) after edging out fellow journalist Yvonne Okwara in a tightly contested vote.

Kananu secured 72 votes against Okwara’s 58, in an election that saw a total of 130 valid votes cast for the presidency. She will serve another two-year term.

The results were announced by the KEG Returning Officer, Advocate Sophie Kaibiria.

Kananu and Okwara, both experienced journalists, ran strong campaigns for the elections originally scheduled for April 12, 2025, but postponed due to quorum issues.

In other races, Agnes Mwangangi won the Council Member (Radio) seat with 65 votes, defeating Toepista Nabusoba, who garnered 59 votes.

For the Council Member (Academia) position, Dr. Julius Ombui Bosire was elected with 73 votes, beating Nathan Nayere Masambu who received 48.

Several positions were uncontested and were declared duly elected.

They include Francis Openda, who was elected as Vice President, Linda Bach as Council Member representing Print Media, Kenfrey Kiberenge for Online Media, and Milicent Awuor for Television.

The elected Trustees are Martin Masai, Ruth Nesoba, and Mbugua Ng’ang’a.

The elections were conducted electronically, with the new team expected to shape the future of journalism and editorial standards in Kenya.