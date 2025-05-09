Xi, Putin Hold High-Level Talks In Moscow

0 SHARES Share Tweet

May 8 – Chinese President Xi Jinping met Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow on Thursday during a state visit that coincided with celebrations marking the 80th anniversary of the Soviet Union’s victory in the Great Patriotic War.

The visit underscored the deepening ties between Beijing and Moscow amid shifting global dynamics.

The two leaders held both small-group and large-format discussions, covering a broad agenda focused on strategic cooperation, historical legacy, and global governance. They later signed a joint statement committing to further strengthen their comprehensive strategic partnership in what they termed the “new era.”

President Xi lauded the steady and high-quality growth of China-Russia relations in recent years, citing stronger political trust, expanded practical cooperation, and flourishing people-to-people exchanges. He described the bilateral relationship as more confident, stable, and resilient, driven by a shared commitment to development, global equity, and multilateralism.

“The deepening of China-Russia relations is a natural choice rooted in our shared history and a logical response to global challenges,” Xi stated. He emphasised the need for the two permanent members of the UN Security Council to shoulder their special responsibilities and resist unilateralism, bullying, and power politics.

Xi also highlighted the significance of 2025 as the 80th anniversary of key WWII victories—including China’s War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression and the global anti-fascist war—saying the historical contributions of China and Russia should be preserved and honoured. “Together, we must uphold the correct historical perspective, defend the legacy of WWII, and promote an equal, inclusive, and multipolar world,” he said.

During the talks, both presidents were briefed on cooperation in areas such as trade, energy, aerospace, AI, and agriculture. Xi urged both sides to avoid external interference, synergise China’s Belt and Road Initiative with the Russia-led Eurasian Economic Union, and maximise the impact of the China-Russia Years of Culture through educational, cultural, and tourism exchanges.

President Putin welcomed Xi’s visit, calling it vital for safeguarding historical truth and injecting momentum into bilateral ties. He reaffirmed Russia’s unwavering support for the one-China principle and hailed the partnership as grounded in equality and mutual respect.

“Russia-China relations are not targeted at any third country, nor are they influenced by temporary circumstances,” Putin said. He warned against rising protectionism and unilateral sanctions, calling for enhanced multilateral coordination through platforms like the UN, SCO, and BRICS to defend the interests of the Global South.

Putin also paid tribute to the shared wartime sacrifices of the Chinese and Russian peoples, saying their alliance during WWII formed the bedrock of current cooperation. “We must preserve the legacy of that victory, uphold the UN’s authority, and resist attempts to distort history,” he said.

The two leaders witnessed the signing of over 20 cooperation documents spanning digital economy, investment protection, strategic stability, biosecurity, and cultural exchange.

They instructed relevant agencies to follow through on their agreements, enhance coordination, and deliver tangible outcomes for both nations.

The visit concluded with a joint press briefing, reinforcing the message of unity and shared purpose amid global geopolitical realignments.