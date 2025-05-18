Connect with us

Woman, child dies after vehicle slips into water canal in Siaya

Published

KISUMU, Kenya, May 18 – A woman and her child have died in a road accident after their vehicle slid into a water canal in Alego Usinga, Siaya County.

According to Serah Koki, the county police commander, locals responded after the accident and pulled out the body of the woman and her child.

The two drowned after the vehicle submerged into the water.

The Sunday afternoon incident, Koki, says occurred in Wang Chieng area.

The canal is in the lower Nzoia river and a road network runs besides the canal.

The bodies were transferred to the Siaya County referral hospital mortuary.

What caused the accident has not been immediately ascertained.

The vehicle was later removed from the canal and towed to Siaya police station yard.

