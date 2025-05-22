Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Africa

White crosses shown by Trump not graves, says man who erected them

Rob Hoatson said the crosses were put up on the roadside in KwaZulu-Natal province as a memorial to a couple who were killed on their farm in 2020.

Published

The man who organised a display of white crosses in South Africa, an image of which was shown by Donald Trump on Wednesday, has said that the US president was wrong when he described it as a “burial site”.

Rob Hoatson said the crosses were put up on the roadside in KwaZulu-Natal province as a memorial to a couple who were killed on their farm in 2020.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

During a sometimes-tense meeting at the White House, Trump showed his South African counterpart, Cyril Ramaphosa, a video of the crosses to bolster his argument that white farmers were being targeted.

While acknowledging there was violence in his country, Ramaphosa rejected the idea that the Afrikaner minority were being systematically killed.

“These are burial sites… over 1,000 of white farmers and… those cars aren’t driving, they’re stopped there to pay respects to their family member who was killed,” Trump said as the video was playing in the Oval Office.

Mr Hoatson, a 46-year-old farmer, said that while he had no issue with the video being used without his knowledge, Trump was known to “exaggerate” and he was happy to set the record straight about the striking image.

“It’s not a burial site, but it was a memorial. It was not a permanent memorial that was erected. It was a temporary memorial,” he said.

  • The crosses were set up to mark the deaths of Glen and Vida Rafferty, 63 and 60, who were Mr Hoatson’s neighbours and were killed on their farm in August 2020.

Two men were convicted of their murder in 2022.

The memorial consisted of more than 2,500 white crosses that stretched along both sides of a road near the couple’s farm. It has since been taken down.

“But the big issue here is not really whether it’s a burial site or whether it’s a memorial,” Mr Hoatson told the BBC and went on to talk about the murders of white farmers calling them “unacceptable” and “unnecessary”.

When asked how he thought President Trump behaved in the meeting, he said: “I think Trump placed the facts… at the foot of Ramaphosa and asked him to respond to them.

“And I thought the response was somewhat pitiful. There wasn’t a response.

“So when President Ramaphosa said (last night) he’d never heard of it, he’d never seen it, you know, it was addressed specifically to him. I don’t buy that. I don’t believe that.”

In the Oval Office, Ramaphosa did say there was “criminality in our country” adding that “people who do get killed through criminal activity are not only white people, the majority of them are black people”.

South Africa does not release race-based crime figures, but the latest numbers show that nearly 10,000 people were murdered in the country between October and December 2024. Of these, a dozen were killed in farm attacks and of the 12, one was a farmer, while five were farm dwellers and four were employees, who are likely to have been black.

Some Afrikaner activists have celebrated Trump’s comments to Ramaphosa saying it put “the farm murder crisis on the international agenda”.

But leading Afrikaner political columnist Pieter du Toit, said what happened was the result of “months and years of exaggeration, hyperbole and misinformation fed into the American right-wing ecosystem by a range of South African activists”.

In this article:, ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Africa

Trump ambushes S African leader with claim of Afrikaners being ‘persecuted’

Trump surprised Ramaphosa during a live news conference with widely discredited claims of a "white genocide" in South Africa.

6 hours ago

World

(WATCH) Trump says US Golden Dome missile shield to be launched in 3 years, estimated to cost USD25bn

President Donald Trump has unveiled plans for the US to build a ‘state-of-the-art’ missile defence shield to ‘protect homeland’, during an announcement in the...

1 day ago

Fifth Estate

Beyond the tariff wars: Why the Global South must rethink trade alliances

African countries and the broader Global South must reconsider the architecture of their trade relations.

2 days ago

Africa

South Africa to pursue appeal against Nigerian pastor acquitted of rape

Omotoso, who denied the 32 charges against him, was accused of sexually assaulting young women from his church in Port Elizabeth.

3 days ago

Top stories

African Journalists Walk Through Horror at Hamas Massacre Sites in Israel

One of the most haunting stops on our itinerary was Kibbutz Nir Oz, a tranquil village near the Gaza border that turned into a...

3 days ago

World

Trump says India willing to charge ‘no tariffs’ on US goods

The Indian government has "offered us a deal where basically they are willing to literally charge us no tariff", Trump said at an event...

May 15, 2025

World

Trump’s critics and supporters unite against Qatar plane deal

Predictably, Trump's opponents in the Democratic Party slammed the president after he indicated he would accept a luxury jet from the Qatari royal family.

May 15, 2025

World

(PHOTOS)Trump meets Syria’s interim leader al-Sharaa hours after lifting sanctions

Trump meets Syria’s interim leader al-Sharaa hours after lifting sanctions—first US President to hold talks with a Syrian leader since 2000

May 14, 2025