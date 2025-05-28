When Africa is secure, the region is more stable and the world safer: Dillard

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 28– The United States has reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening security partnerships across Africa, emphasizing that the continent’s stability is crucial to global peace and prosperity.

Speaking during the opening of the Africa Chiefs of Defense Conference in Nairobi, US Chargé d’Affaires Marc Dillard stated that “when African nations are more secure, the region is more stable — and the world, including the United States, is safer and more prosperous.”

The high-level forum, co-hosted by the Kenya Defense Forces (KDF), which kicked off Wednesday brings together senior military leaders from 38 African and allied nations under the theme “Strengthening African Security, Sustaining Unity of Effort.”

“This year’s theme speaks directly to the shared responsibilities that bring us here,” Dillard noted, adding that complex and cross-border threats such as terrorism, trafficking, and piracy can only be tackled effectively through collective action.

Dillard praised the leadership of the KDF in organizing the conference and acknowledged the ongoing collaboration between African militaries and the US through joint exercises such as Flintlock, Cutlass Express, African Lion, and Justified Accord.

Reflecting on his visit to the Justified Accord exercise conducted in Mt Kenya earlier this year, Dillard lauded the professionalism and dedication of African troops.

“Amid the high-tech weapons and tactics training, the most impressive thing I saw were the service members — your troops — who showed leadership and professionalism,” he said.

He further reminded the participants that true security extends beyond the battlefield.

“Security is not merely the absence of conflict — but the presence of opportunity,” he stated.

“It enables economic development, protects democratic institutions, and allows our young people to dream big and reach further.”

The US diplomat called on participants to view the conference not just as a routine gathering but as a pivotal moment to deepen ties, renew commitments, and strengthen unity in securing a prosperous future for the continent.

President William Ruto graced the event accompanied by Defence Cabinet Secretary Soipan Tuya.

Others in attendance were Chief of the Kenya Defense Forces General Charles Kahariri, US Africa Command Commander General Michael Langley, and General Daniel R. Hokanson, Chief of the US National Guard Bureau.