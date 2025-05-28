Connect with us

NATIONAL NEWS

Wetangula urges clergy to advocate for peace

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 28 – National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula has urged the clergy to be at the forefront in advocating for peace within the country.

Speaking during the 22nd Prayer Breakfast Meeting attended by President William Ruto on Wednesday Wetangula pointed out that religious organisations play a pivotal part in reconciliation for unity.

He further urged leaders not to let their ambitions come at the expense of the country’s wellbeing but rise above self-interests.

“The responsibility of rebuilding the nation falls on all of us, not just the government. We are steadily navigating complex socio-economic dynamics while working to ease the cost of living, manage debt responsibly, and create opportunities for youths,” he stated.

