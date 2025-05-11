Connect with us

On Thursday, May 8, President Ruto nominated Erastus Edung Ethekon (pictured) as the new Chairperson of the IEBC, acting on the Selection Panel’s recommendations/FILE

NATIONAL NEWS

Wetangula commits IEBC nominees to JLAC for clearance

Speaker Wetangula emphasized the urgency of reconstituting the electoral commission and instructed the Committee to table its report on the matter without delay upon the House’s resumption from recess on Tuesday, May 27.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 11 — National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula has directed Justice and Legal Affairs Committee to immediately commence approval hearings for nominees to the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).

In a notification issued on Saturday, Speaker Wetangula emphasized the urgency of reconstituting the electoral commission and instructed the Committee to table its report on the matter without delay upon the House’s resumption from recess on Tuesday, May 27.

“Noting the urgency to have the IEBC reconstituted, the Committee is expected to immediately commence the approval process and, thereafter, table its report immediately upon resumption of the House on Tuesday, May 27, 2025, to also enable the House to consider the nominees within the statutory timelines,” Wetangula stated.

Wetangula’s communique follows the receipt of a message from President William Ruto on Friday, proposing the appointment of Erastus Ethekon Edung as Chairperson of the IEBC, alongside six nominees for Member positions.

Recess hearings

President Ruto made the nominations in accordance with Article 250(2)(c) of the Constitution and Section 5 of the IEBC Act, following recommendations by the Selection Panel for the Recruitment of IEBC Commissioners.

The Speaker’s directive aligns with a February 13 resolution of the House, which allows committees to consider appointments during recesses without necessitating a full recall of the House.

Pursuant to the Public Appointments (Parliamentary Approval) Act, the Committee is required to review the nominees and submit a report to Parliament within 28 days.

The Speaker also tasked the Clerk of the National Assembly with notifying all Members and facilitating the Committee’s approval hearings.

The other proposed commissioners are: Ann Njeri Nderitu, Moses Alutalala Mukhwana, Mary Karen Sorobit, Hassan Noor Hassan, Francis Odhiambo Aduol, and Fahima Araphat Abdalla.

President Ruto received the final report on the recruitment of the next Chairperson and Members of the electoral commission on May 6.

In a statement from State House, Nairobi, President Ruto praised the panel, chaired by Dr Nelson Makanda, for its “diligent and commendable work.”

